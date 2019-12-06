India vs West Indies: Hyderabad pitch unpredictable, can't predict if it will favour Team India, says Vijay Shankar

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited opposition captain Kieron Pollard to bat first to chase down whatever target the visitors set. After the toss landed in his team's favour, the 31-year-old cricketer said, "We're going to bowl first. There will be dew in 45 mins to one hour. It's a beautiful wicket to bat on, and it's going to get better to bat with the ball coming on nicely and the ball travels. Chasing has been better for us to be honest - our strength."

Kohli added further that the team management also took the data into consideration. "The data has to be taken into account, particularly when you win the toss, which is uncontrollable. You have to prepare for losing the toss as well," Kohli stated.

However, when Mykhel asked India cricketer Vijay Shankar if Kohli has taken the right call, the Tamil Nadu cricketer said it's really tough to predict the Hyderabad pitch. The right-handed India batsman, who is named the captain of the TN Ranji Trophy side, is preparing in Madurai with the team ahead of the Ranji Trophy opener on Monday (December 9) against Karnataka.

As the telephonic conversation with the cricketer started soon after India won the toss, this reporter asked the 28-year-old, if the Indian captain made the right call after winning the toss, the all-rounder said, "It's difficult to comment upon that sitting here. To be very honest, the track can keep changing so it's difficult to predict and give an opinion from here. Unless you are there it's very hard to assess the pitch, even it gets tough to judge the track for those on the pitch and make a decision as well."

Vijay Shankar plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is the home ground of the SRH.