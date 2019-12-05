Cricket
India vs West Indies: 1st T20I: Preview, Dream11 prediction, Fantasy tips, Playing XI, TV timing

By
Hyderabad, December 5: India will face West Indies in the first T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday (December 6). West Indies are the reigning T20 World Champions but that will come hardly into picture against Virat Kohli and his band in their own backyard.

The Indians will be clear favourites to win the three-match T20I series and let's take a closer look.

1. Team news: India

The Indian team is on a roll recently trouncing South Africa and Bangladesh at home with consummate ease. Virat Kohli is back into the T20 fold after taking a break against the Bangladesh and he would like to stamp his authority here as India hit the road to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year. Indian team management will also closely look how pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar performs in the series as he is returning from an injury.

They will also have an eye on Mohammed Shami, who made a return to the white ball format after a brief hiatus, and Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner has an important series against Windies to underline his striking powers. Of course, Rishabh Pant too will be under the watch after recent string of failures.

2. Team news: West Indies

The Windies certainly have the fire power to shock India even without Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. Skipper Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons etc can put the Indian bowlers under pressure. And their bowling generally revolves around Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen etc and can hold on their own. But they will require a massive collective effort to thwart India's charge.

3. Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams.

4. Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph.

5. MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Openers: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Midlde-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kieron Pollard

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar.

6. Telecast details

The match will be on air from 7 PM IST on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Updates.

Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
