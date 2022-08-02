India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Highlights

India could not get going and were restricted to 138 all out with left-arm pacer Obed McCoy taking 6 for 17 in fours overs, the best figures for WI in T20I cricket, and also the best figures against India in T20Is.

The Indian bowlers did their best to keep their team in the hunt but a target of 139 was always going to be tough to defend.

Opener Brandon King made a fine fifty and Devon Thomas provided the final flourish as the Windies went past the target in the last over bowled by Avesh Khan.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Ravidndra came up with useful knocks but regular fall of wickets impeded their progress, and limited themt to a sub-par score.

The 3rd T20I will be played at the same venue on Tuesday (August 2). So, here are the details such as man of the match, captain's comments and all extras from the post-match presenation.

Man of the Match: Obed McCoy (6/17)

Obed McCoy: “I want to thank God. I’m doing this for my mom, she is at home and sick. This is motivating me to be a better player. Thankful for it. It (Rohit Sharma wicket) put a lot of pressure on their batters. I always look for wickets in the power play because that stops batsmen from scoring runs in the power play.

“I Went in with a clear mind and was overthinking in the previous game. It gives me a lot of challenge and experience. Helps groom me as a player.”

Rohit Sharma, India Captain: “It was not enough runs on the board for us. We didn't bat well. Pitch was playing quite nicely but we didn't apply ourselves. But that can happen. I have said again and again that when you are trying something as a batting group, it won't work out always. We will try to see our mistakes and look to correct them.

“It's all about giving opportunity (to Avesh Khan). We know Bhuvneshwar, what he brings to the table, but if you don't give opportunity to Avesh or Arshdeep you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India. They have done it in the IPL.

“It is just one game, those guys don't need to panic. They need backing and opportunity. Proud of the team. When you are defending a target like that, it can end in 13-14 overs or you try to drag it to the last over. Guys kept fighting, it was important to take wickets. The planning we did, the guys came and executed.

“Happy with bowlers, but there are certain things in the batting we need to look at. I will again and again say that we will continue to bat in this fashion because we want to achieve something. One-off result, shouldn't panic. After one loss we won't change things around.”

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies captain: “I can finally breathe now. It has been a tough summer, we have lost a couple of close games. Happy to cross the line. Bowlers were fantastic, especially Obed McCoy. They used the pitch, the conditions, the wind well.

“The batters got us off to a good start, and even though we stumbled, a win is a win in the end. I believe that in T20 cricket our better batters have to bat more. It didn't work out for myself and Hetmyer today, but we want to continue taking responsibility.

“King batted really well, thought he should win the game for us, but he will learn from this. Thomas returned from an injury and came trumps in his home ground.

“McCoy is a bit of a freak, and we need to deal with him, but today he was excellent. He was smart bowling to Dinesh Karthik, lovely to have him in the team. Good to have the left-arm option as well.”