India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, probable XI, live telecast, streaming

By
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Preview
Thiruvananthapuram, December 7: India have taken a 1-0 lead in the T20I series with a comfortable six-wicket win over West Indies at Hyderabad. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played vital role in the victory slamming fifties and India will be eager to wrap the series here at the Greenfield stadium on Sunday (December 8) during the second match.

MyKhel takes a closer look with team news and telecast time, probable XI, Dream XI etc.

1. Team News - India

Indian team management will happy to see KL Rahul coming good with a 62 at Hyderabad. Shikhar Dhawan was not firing at his full blast since the tour to West Indies in August and Rahul did well to seize the chance with a fluent innings. Rohit had a forgettable outing with the bat though he shone on the field. He would like to come on to his own in the second match. The bowlers coped some stick on the docile Hyderabad track and they will hope to get some more assistance here.

2. Team News - West Indies

Their batsmen did well to post a 200+ total and once Kohli and Rahul found the right gear their bowlers did not have much role. They might be hoping for their batsmen to come good once more and post a challenging total, hoping that bowlers will get a more responsive track in the Kerala capital. It was more batsmen vs batsmen at Hyderabad and both the teams will be looking forward to their bowlers join the game.

3. Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Denesh Ramdin, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams.

4. MyKhel Dream11 Prediction

Openers: KL Rahul, Evin Lewis

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer.

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sheldon Cottrell.

5. Squads

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies: Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams.

6. Telecast details

The second T20I between India and West Indies will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 7 pm IST and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow MyKhel Live Updates.

Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
