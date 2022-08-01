India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: St Kitts match to start at 10 PM IST as team luggage arrival delayed

Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad, delaying the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I.

“As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30pm (11:30am Jamaica /10 pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders,” said the CWI in a media release.

Stadium gates now open at 10.00 am local time. Tickets are available from the stadium box office with mounds / grounds tickets at US$15 /EC$40 and seats from US$30/EC$80, or can be purchased directly through Windies Tickets, presented by Mastercard at tickets.windiestickets.com.

India lead the five-match Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers series 1-0 following their victory by 68 runs last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.