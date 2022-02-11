India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Toss Report, Playing 11, Captain's Talk: India make 4 changes

KL Rahul was rested as India brought in Shikhar Dhawan while Kuldeep Yadav came in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer walked in the place of Deepak Hooda. Deepak Chahar came in for Shardul Thakur.

Here are the playing 11, captains’ quotes and other details.

Toss: India won, opted to bat.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Nicholas Pooran: I wanted to bowl first again. Couldn't get over the line in the last game, hopefully we do it today. The batters need to bat for long and not leave it for others. We need to win those important moments. Akeal Hosein is out and Hayden Walsh is in.

Rohit Sharma: We are going to bat first, it's something we always wanted to do. Not too much thought about this, it's always nice to post runs on the board. And give the bowlers a chance to do what they did in the last game. You just have to do what you want to achieve as a team. We have solid confidence in our bowling unit, so let's give it a crack. We have three changes, we want to try out things. KL misses out, Hooda misses out and Chahal is out. We have Kuldeep, Shreyas and Dhawan in.

Shikhar Dhawan: I am in good rhythm. I am happy that I scored five fifties (in the last nine innings), missed out on centuries as well, I reflect on those things. I am very happy with the way I am batting and my impact on the game.

“I’m very happy about it. I am always hungry about runs but at the same time I make sure that I am not just focusing on hundreds but on the flow of the game, what the game demands at that time. It's good that we have so many openers in the side, but I shifted my focus from competition to contribution.

“I contribute then I feel like I don't have any competition. I enjoy batting on bouncy tracks, looking forward for a good opportunity today. I was playing flute in my room (during isolation), I was enjoying the poetry as well, had a good off-time and I am fresh now.”