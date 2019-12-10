Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Preview, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, probable XI, TV timing

By
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Preview
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Preview

Mumbai, December 10: India and West Indies will have their eyes fixed on a series win when they go against each other in the third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday (December 11). India had won the first match by six wickets but Windies replied with an eight-wicket win in the second T20I.

Who will have the last laugh? MyKhel looks at the possibilities, Dream11 fantasy, team news and other details.

1. Team News: India

1. Team News: India

India had a shoddy match at Thiruvananthapuram. Their batting lacked punch, bowling lacked imagination and fielding lacked precision. In that context, India might think of bringing in some changes to the line-up at Mumbai. India may bring in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the match and he may come in for Yuzvendra Chahal. India may also contemplate including Mohammed Shami as one of the pacers and Deepak Chahar may miss out in that case. On the positive side, they may take heart from the fifty of Shivam Dube and hope that other big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer etc come to the party.

2. Team News: West Indies

2. Team News: West Indies

West Indies might be feeling a lot more confident after that facile win over India in the second T20I. Their bowlers used the slower deck of Greenfield Stadium better than their Indian counterparts. And their batsmen led by Lendl Simmons showed a lot more aggression and purpose to chase down a strong target with ease. Their task was made easier by Indian bowlers who bowled the wrong length, often short, and speed on a slow pitch. And some of the Windies players like Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis know the conditions in Mumbai as good as Indians because they have been part of Mumbai Indians for a long time.

3. MyKhel Dream11 Predicition

3. MyKhel Dream11 Predicition

Openers: KL Rahul, Lendl Simmons

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Washington Sundar, Sheldon Cottrell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

4. Probable XIs

4. Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh jr, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams.

5. Telecast Info

5. Telecast Info

The third T20I will be live on Star Sports Networks from 7 PM IST and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow MyKhel Live Updates.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v WI: 3rd T20: Preview, Dream11
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue