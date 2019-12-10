India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Preview, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, probable XI, TV timing

1. Team News: India

India had a shoddy match at Thiruvananthapuram. Their batting lacked punch, bowling lacked imagination and fielding lacked precision. In that context, India might think of bringing in some changes to the line-up at Mumbai. India may bring in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the match and he may come in for Yuzvendra Chahal. India may also contemplate including Mohammed Shami as one of the pacers and Deepak Chahar may miss out in that case. On the positive side, they may take heart from the fifty of Shivam Dube and hope that other big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer etc come to the party.

2. Team News: West Indies

West Indies might be feeling a lot more confident after that facile win over India in the second T20I. Their bowlers used the slower deck of Greenfield Stadium better than their Indian counterparts. And their batsmen led by Lendl Simmons showed a lot more aggression and purpose to chase down a strong target with ease. Their task was made easier by Indian bowlers who bowled the wrong length, often short, and speed on a slow pitch. And some of the Windies players like Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis know the conditions in Mumbai as good as Indians because they have been part of Mumbai Indians for a long time.

3. MyKhel Dream11 Predicition

Openers: KL Rahul, Lendl Simmons

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Washington Sundar, Sheldon Cottrell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

4. Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh jr, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams.

5. Telecast Info

The third T20I will be live on Star Sports Networks from 7 PM IST and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow MyKhel Live Updates.