Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs West Indies: Ist Test: Check out these game changers at Antigua

By
Check out these game changers at Antigua and India and Windies will rely on them
Check out these game changers at Antigua and India and Windies will rely on them

Antigua, August 22: India will take on West Indies in the first Test on Thursday (August 22) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. India are overwhelming favourites on the paper but the West Indies can spring a surprise. Rewind your memory to the Test series against England earlier this year when the Caribbeans shocked the fancied opponents.

MyKhel takes a look at a set of players who can change the course of the game.

1. INDIA -- VIRAT KOHLI

1. INDIA -- VIRAT KOHLI

Kohli reignited his penchant to munch hundreds in the ODI series, cracking two successive tons. The Indian captain will be eager to continue his tryst with big scores in the Test series too, along with helping India to a series win.

2. Cheteshwar Pujara

2. Cheteshwar Pujara

In the last Test series he played against Australia, Pujara was in sublime form making three hundreds. Since then the Saurashtra man played in the County cricket but without big success. But Pujara showed his form with a hundred in the side game and he would be eager to pile some more runs against the Windies.

3. Ishant Sharma

3. Ishant Sharma

From a tearaway pacer who lacked consistency, Ishant has developed into a player aware of his role and responsibilities. He is comfortable coming behind Bumrah and perhaps Mohammed Shami too. He plays the role of a support cast to Bumrah to perfection now, not giving away runs and plucking a few wickets along the way.

4. Jasprit Bumrah

4. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been India's No 1 bowler across the formats. He got some rest after the ICC World Cup 2019 and will be raring to unleash himself against the West Indies in the Test series.

5. WEST INDIES -- Darren Bravo

5. WEST INDIES -- Darren Bravo

Bravo can play those patient, long innings and he had dished out a couple of them against India too. Bravo's classy and patient bat will have a massive role to play against India's varied attack.

6. Shimron Hetmyer

6. Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer is a class act who can play as per situations. And he has that Caribbean flavour in his batting and the Windies have placed high hopes on him. Hetmyer, who had a disappointing World Cup and limited over series after that, would like to come up with substantial contributions in the Test series.

7. Kemar Roach

7. Kemar Roach

Roach offers a West Indian parallel to Ishant Sharma. A pacer who pinged Ricky Ponting on his face now has matured into a crafty customer and his battle with players like Kohli could be a treat to watch.

8. Shannon Gabriel

8. Shannon Gabriel

Gabriel can hurry the batsmen with pace even on dead tracks and the pitches in the West Indies now have metamorphed into more pacer-friendly. It will be interesting to see how Gabriel can be effective against Indian batsmen.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue