India vs West Indies: Ist Test: Check out these game changers at Antigua

1. INDIA -- VIRAT KOHLI

Kohli reignited his penchant to munch hundreds in the ODI series, cracking two successive tons. The Indian captain will be eager to continue his tryst with big scores in the Test series too, along with helping India to a series win.

2. Cheteshwar Pujara

In the last Test series he played against Australia, Pujara was in sublime form making three hundreds. Since then the Saurashtra man played in the County cricket but without big success. But Pujara showed his form with a hundred in the side game and he would be eager to pile some more runs against the Windies.

3. Ishant Sharma

From a tearaway pacer who lacked consistency, Ishant has developed into a player aware of his role and responsibilities. He is comfortable coming behind Bumrah and perhaps Mohammed Shami too. He plays the role of a support cast to Bumrah to perfection now, not giving away runs and plucking a few wickets along the way.

4. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been India's No 1 bowler across the formats. He got some rest after the ICC World Cup 2019 and will be raring to unleash himself against the West Indies in the Test series.

5. WEST INDIES -- Darren Bravo

Bravo can play those patient, long innings and he had dished out a couple of them against India too. Bravo's classy and patient bat will have a massive role to play against India's varied attack.

6. Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer is a class act who can play as per situations. And he has that Caribbean flavour in his batting and the Windies have placed high hopes on him. Hetmyer, who had a disappointing World Cup and limited over series after that, would like to come up with substantial contributions in the Test series.

7. Kemar Roach

Roach offers a West Indian parallel to Ishant Sharma. A pacer who pinged Ricky Ponting on his face now has matured into a crafty customer and his battle with players like Kohli could be a treat to watch.

8. Shannon Gabriel

Gabriel can hurry the batsmen with pace even on dead tracks and the pitches in the West Indies now have metamorphed into more pacer-friendly. It will be interesting to see how Gabriel can be effective against Indian batsmen.