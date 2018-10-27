India Vs West Indies, Live Updates, 3rd ODI: Dhoni stumps Hetmyer off Kuldeep; WI 4 down

Pune, Oct 27: India captain Virat Kohli won his third consecutive toss in the series and opted to chase against West Indies in the third one-day international here on Saturday (October 27).
A tie at Visakhapatnam in the second match has enlivened the series that was expected to be lop-sided after India walloped Windies at Guwahati. Handed a reality check, India will be hoping to put up an improved bowling show with their frontline pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah back in action.
A well-oiled India hammered the Windies in the lung opener in Guwahati by eight wickets, but the gritty visitors indeed, made a statement of sorts in Visakhapatnam, by denying the hosts a victory and a chance to go 2-0 ahead in the five-match rubber.
Here are the live updates:
Watch how MS Dhoni stumped Hetmyer!
Top Class #MSD sends Hetmyer packing
Alert and a live wire as always, @msdhoni was his usual self to pick the bails off that turned out to be a successful stumping.
👀📹https://t.co/ow4WZ4YBNU #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/DyxPrON1PF
Windies reach 134/5 after 27 overs. 17 runs have been conceded and 1 wicket has fallen in the last 5 overs. Shai Hope - 43* and Jason Holder - 2* are present into the middle.
Kuldeep has dismissed Hetmyer 4 times on this tour!
Shimron Hetmyer v Kuldeep Yadav - Head to Head - This Tour
Innings - 5
Runs - 48
Dismissals - 4
Balls per Dismissal - 12
%False Shots - 22.4%#INDvWI https://t.co/uUUIY9L82L
Wicket! Rovman Powell is caught at slip cordon by Rohit Sharma and departs for 4. Kuldeep Yadav gets the second wicket of the game. He gets paid for bowling the consistent line and length. WI - 121/5 after 24 overs.
WICKET! Quick glovework from MS Dhoni as he stumps dangerous Hetmyer for 37. Kuldeep gets a breakthrough but put that wicket in Dhoni's account. WI - 111/4 after 19.3 overs.
SIX! Another brilliant shot from Hetmyer off Chahal and also brings up 100 for Windies. WI - 105/3 after 19 overs. 50-run stand between Hope and Hetmyer. The visitors are going strongly despite losing three wickets, pressure on India.
Hetmyer gets a six and a boundary off consecutive deliveries against Chahal and later played a brilliant cut shot boundary against Kuldeep in the next over. This youngster is batting with a positive intent and has already scored 24 off 16. The partnership between Hetmyer and Hope is 42 off 29 balls. Windies - 97/3 after 18 overs.
Wow - Talent, dynamism & ⭐️ quality. Unearthed a gem @windiescricket #hetmyer
The heroes of the previous match i.e. Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope are present into the middle. These two are batting confidently and would be aiming to cement another big partnership between them.
Wicket! Marlon Samuels (9) edges Khaleel and Dhoni pouches him comfortably. The youngster gets his first breakthrough of this match and celebrates as well. WI - 55/3 after 13.1 overs.
After 10 overs, Windies are 46/2. This has been the best first powerplay for India in this series. Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah's arrival has shown what hosts were missing.
Reprieve! Marlon Samuels reverses umpire's decision of LBW by going upstairs and the ball was missing the wickets. He has to thank Shai Hope at non-striker's end. Bumrah had almost had two wickets in the same over. WI - 40/2 after 9
Wicket! Another sharp catch behind the stumps, this time it's Rohit Sharma who took a brilliant catch at slip. Jasprit Bumrah gives the tourists their second blow. WI - 38/2 after 8.1 overs.
Wicket! MS Dhoni takes a sensational catch behind the stumps to get rid of Chandrapaul Hemraj for 15. Jasprit Bumrah gets the first wicket for the Indians. WI - 25/1 after 6 overs.
Brilliant catch. That Dhoni could get to that ball in a a testament to his fitness.
Maiden Over! Jasprit Bumrah starts his spell with a maiden over. WI - 4/0 after 2.
Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj open innings for the visitors and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball for the hosts. Chandrapaul gets a boundary off Bhuvi in the first over. WI - 4/0.
Windies Playing XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
Jason Holder: We would have liked to bowl first too. But it is a good track and batsmen would like to bat on this track. India are an excellent side and we have to perform well in all three departments to compete against them. We have made one change in our team. Bishoo misses out and Allen makes his debut. He is an excited player. He is very quick and handy with the bat too.
Kohli: We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. Ball comes on much better in evening. We will try to restrict Windies to a decent total and chase it down. We want the guys who will be part of the World cup to play as much as possible. We always knew Bhuvi and Bumrah are coming back after second ODI. Kedhar still has to prove his fitness so he will be back after this match. Bhuvi and Bumrah were always going to come back in our team and that makes our bowling line-up even stronger. We have made three changes in our team. Umesh misses out, Jaddu misses out and Shami too. Bumrah, Bhuvi and Khallel comes in the team.
India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and he will chase.
Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 3rd ODI against Windies at Pune.
Skipper Virat Kohli, who surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar to score fastest 10,000 runs, has always been the backbone of the team. His back to back hundreds (140 and 157 not out) is just a testimony to it. The skipper, who has scored 297 runs so far in the series, will be aiming for a big knock again.
Ambati Rayadu, whose 73 consolidated his claim for No 4 spot and a good show on Saturday, will only help him make the position his own. But questions remain on a stable numbers 5, 6 and 7. Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni (20) again looked out of sorts in the second ODI and with his ability to finish innings on the wane, the stumper will be under immense pressure to perform.
A big score is expected from young Rishabh Pant, who has got the ability to go all guns blazing. The team management is expected to persist with him for his game-changing ability. The dew is a big factor during day-night matches in India, something that will worry Kohli since both his wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were finding it difficult to grip the wet ball.
For the visitors, their biggest asset is young Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a scintillating 94 in the last game after an attractive 106 in the opening encounter. The 21-year-old southpaw would be raring to go at the Indian bowlers once again.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope with his hundred in Visakhapatnam has proved that there is more to his game than the attractive 30's. But apart from these two, West Indies would be hoping that the others like Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj and Rovman Powell step up and deliver.
Their senior pros like experienced Marlon Samuels (13 runs) and skipper Jason Holder (50 runs) haven't really played to their potential. The duo will look to make amends. The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Kemar Roach but he has been leaking runs along with their spinners Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse.
The trio, along with the others including Holder and Oshane Thomas will need to come up with something special to restrict a ruthless Indian skipper and the others, who can hammer any bowling attack.
