India vs West Indies: Navdeep Saini replaces injured Deepak Chahar for the third ODI in Cuttack

Bengaluru, December 19: Pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the series-deciding third One-Day International against the West Indies due to a back injury. He has been replaced by Delhi seamer Navdeep Saini.

The three-match series is locked at 1-1 and the final ODI will be played here on Sunday.

"Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover," the BCCI said in a media statement.

Saini is currently playing his part in Delhi's Ranji Trophy contest against Andhra in Ongole. He took five wickets in Andhra's first innings, having bowled 36 overs.

Saini had an impressive start to his India career during the three-match T20 series against the West Indies in Florida and Trinidad earlier this year. In his first match, he returned figures of 3 for 17, which included a wicket in his very first over and also a wicket-maiden in the last over.

He went wicketless in the second match but in the third game, on a slow pitch, picked up 2 for 34 as India whitewashed the West Indies 3-0. India will hope for a similar performance from the 27-year-old on Sunday, provided he is picked in the playing XI.

Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
