India Vs West Indies: Probable India XI for 2nd T20I in Lucknow

1. Rohit Sharma

Captaincy brings the best out of Rohit Sharma and given the fact that he's been in phenomenal form in the limited-overs format, the team heavily relies on his batting exploits.

Rohit's form is very crucial for India's success in white-ball cricket and the hosts were seen struggling in a paltry run chase of 110 in front of a quality seam bowling from the Windies quicks at Eden Gardens.

Rohit was dismissed for 6 at his venue and would be hoping to score big in Lucknow.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The format might have changed but the veteran opener's lean patch against the Windies hasn't left him. Dhawan had a forgettable show in the ODIs and failed to do much in the 1st T20I as well. It was the third occasion on this tour when young Oshane Thomas clean bowled the southpaw. Before the start of the first game, Dhawan had sweat it out hard in the nets to improve his figures but was left disappointed.

The Delhi batsman - who has been transferred to Delhi Daredevils from his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2019 - would look to add some runs to his name keep his position intact.

If his poor form persists then the team management might start pondering over giving KL Rahul some chance at the top for the Karnataka batsman is made to sit out when Virat Kohli comes into the side at No. 3.

3. KL Rahul

The Karnataka batsman played a limited-overs game after a long gap of three months. KL Rahul last played a T20I game way back in July in England. The cricketer had even slammed a ton in that series but had to wait for another opportunity in the coloured outfit for, perhaps, too long.

Against theWindies he came in to bat at No. 3 and spent the crucial time into the middle as the Windies quicks were going hard at them. But the right-handed batsman played a loose stroke and departed for 16, trying to pull Carlos Brathwaite and paid the price. In Lucknow, the talented top-order batsman would be hoping to perform well and compel the team management to keep an eye on him when Kohli is back.

4. Rishabh Pant

The youngster has been given an opportunity to cement his place in the limited-overs setup and emerge as an heir to MS Dhoni, both as a wicketkeeper as well as a finisher.

Dhoni wasn't picked up by the selectors in the T20I squad so that young Pant gets more match time. However, it was Dinesh Karthik who seems to be performing the wicketkeeping duties in the absence of Dhoni and Pant would be utilised as a batsman.

However, at Eden Gardens, Pant wasted an opportunity to showcase his talent at the big stage as he threw his wicket away by getting dismissed for 1 (3 balls). Pant will have to grab the opportunities he's being offered to cement his position.

5. Manish Pandey

Like KL Rahul, Manish Pandey too didn't get too much of chances this year. The Karnataka batsman also finds himself in a similar situation i.e. make most of the whatever chances he gets for there is a stiff competition for the middle-order slots.

With the return of Virat Kohli, things will once again change and in such a scenario Pandya will have to present a strong case for himself by scoring runs. Pandey played a valuable knock of 19 runs in Eden Gardens before getting dismissed by Khary Pierre off his own delivery.

He should have converted that start into an unbeaten knock and took India home. However, he would be hoping for a better outing in the second game.

6. Dinesh Karthik

The veteran Tamil Nadu made most of the opportunities he was given. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain - playing at his IPL home ground - made it special by playing a match-winning knock of 31* off 34 balls.

Karthik forged vital partnerships first with Manish and later with Krunal Pandya (21* off 9) was equally good with his gloves as he took three catches behind the stumps. Team management would hope for another spirited show from the cricketer in Lucknow.

7. Krunal Pandya

The elder brother of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a debut to remember. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 1/15 in his debut bowling spell and played cameo of 9-ball 21 in the tricky run chase. Pandya even hit the winning runs for his team to make his debut even more special.

Team must be hoping for a similar all-round performance from the Mumbai Indians' cricketer who has been one of the key players for the three-time IPL champions.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The senior pacer missed the first T20I due to gastric trouble. If fit and fully recovered, Bhuvneshwar Kumar would make it to theside and replace Umesh Yadav in the Playing XI.

Bhuvneshwar's absence was felt in the first T20I as Umesh - despite taking an early wicket - ended up leaking runs at 9 runs per over. Umesh was very expensive in the death overs, which teams couldn't afford in the T20s. Also, Umesh fails to encash the opportunities he's being given.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The Uttar Pradesh chinaman was awarded man of the match for his figures of 4-0-13-3 at Eden Gardens. Kuldeep, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders at the very same venue, said the familiarity with the track helped him contain the Windies batsmen on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday, the UP cricketer would be playing at his home state and would be eager to make it special.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

The Gujarat pacer is India's biggest strength in the limited-overs format for he's a brilliant new ball bowler and an exceptional death-overs' bowler.

At Eden Gardens Bumrah finished with 1/27 and bowled miserly in the death overs despite Umesh leaking some runs. The side would be hoping for another clinical bowling effort from the pacer.

11. Khaleel Ahmed

The young left-arm pacer was handed his T20I debut at Eden Gardens and impressed with his bowling effort. Khaleel bowled 4 overs and leaked 16 runs and bowled a maiden over as well apart from picking up a wicket.

He was handed over the new ball by skipper as he has the potential to swing the new ball and we won't be surprised if Rohit does the same in Lucknow.