India vs West Indies: Report card of India players after the T20I series

1. Rohit Sharma -- 7/10

A 67 in the second match added value to Rohit and his fluent 24 in the first match played a big part in India's nervous chase of 97 at Florida. But he did not play in the third T20I and now a refreshed Rohit will be eager to have a go against Windies in the ODIs.

2. Shikhar Dhawan -- 3/10

Dhawan never really was in his fluent self throughout the series. His more than a month-long injury lay off might have added a coat of rust to his batting and the left-hander will be eager to make a comeback in upcoming ODIs.

3. Virat Kohli -- 7/10

Kohli too did not look comfortable in the first match but as always he fought till the end. The chase master in him woke up in final T20I where he and Rishabh Pant mounted a clinical chase. But Kohli will be eyeing that big three-figure scores in the ODIs after scoring five consecutive fifties in the ICC World Cup 2019.

4. Rishabh Pant -- 6/10

In the first two T20I matches, Pant's batting was a shocker. He wanted to muscle the situation than tackling it with commonsense. But a vastly changed approach at Guyana saw him notching up a composed fifty, and staying till India went past the line. Hopefully, we can see this Pant more often.

5. Manish Pandey -- 4/10

Pandey did not exactly done a bad job considering India were not chasing high totals in any of the match. But in the first match, he had a good chance to stay on but a rather blood-rush shot ended his innings. He would be having that missed feeling at the end of the series.

6. Ravindra Jadeja -- 6/10

Jadeja did not have too much role in the series and was rested for the third match. But in the short span, he bowled a very economical spell in the first match and plucked a wicket. He needs more consistent opportunities.

7. Krunal Pandya -- 8/10

Krunal did well with both bat and ball to emerge man of the series. In the second match at Florida, his cameo towards the end helped India reach a total that proved handy in the DLS calculations. He was able to pick up couple of crucial wickets too.

8. Washington Sundar -- 6/10

Washington did well for someone who took nearly two years to get back to Indian team. He hardly had any match time with RCB too in IPL 2019. But a six that earned India a win in the first match and his guts to bowl to big-hitting WI batsmen in the Power Play must stand him in good stead.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- 6/10

Bhuvi was not incisive but was at his parsimonious best. His economy of 5 is only second to Jadeja's 3.8 And he handled the lead pacer's role with aplomb.

10. Khaleel Ahmed

Ahmed too made a comeback into the Indian team after getting dropped early this year. The left-arm pacer was not spectacular but showed decent rhythm in both the matches.

11. Navdeep Saini -- 8/10

The young pacer was India's highest wicket-taker in the series with five scalps. He generated pace and showed he has some good variations too. Some more chances will make him a mature pacer and good addition to Indian attack.

12. KL Rahul -- 4/10

Rahul came in for rested Rohit and looked in a positive frame of mind. He played couple of delightful shots and looked set for more until that old weakness of throwing his wicket away caught up with him.

13. Deepak Chahar -- 7/10

Deepak played just one match and that was enough to understand how well he can exploit a bit of moisture in the surface. He has done that for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and he did it for India too. His spell 3-1-4-3 rocked Windies upfront and they never really recovered enough.

14. Rahul Chahar -- 5/10

The young leg-spinner made his India debut and went for 27 runs in three overs but at least he did not looked fazed. He scalped Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite and the experience will make him wiser.