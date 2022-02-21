India vs West Indies T20 Series 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Series, Stats and Records

The bowlers did well after Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer's belligerent partnership guided the hosts to a respectable 184/5 after being put in to bat first.

After Deepak Chahar limped off the field after failing to complete the third over due to a hamstring injury, Harshal Patel (3/22), Venkatesh Iyer (2/23 from 2.1 overs) and Shardul Thakur (2/33) performed their tasks impressively to defend India's total.

Wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran continued his fine form slamming a third successive fifty (61 off 47 balls; 8x4, 1x6) but it was not enough as West Indies managed just 167 for nine.

For Rohit, it was his third successive clean sweep as full-time skipper, having earlier defeated New Zealand (0-3) in T20Is and West Indies (0-3) in ODIs. The win also matched their 2020 record of nine successive victories on the trot.

For the West Indies, this was their third successive bilateral series defeats away from home -- 0-2 to New Zealand in 2020-21 and 0-3 to Pakistan 2021-22 -- as they capped a forgettable India sojourn losing six matches on the trot (including three in the ODI leg).

Here are the stats and players' reactions from the match:

India's performance against WI - last four T20I series:

2018 (Ind): India won 3-0

2019 (WI): India won 3-0

2019 (Ind): India won 2-1

2022 (Ind): India won 3-0

Most defeats in T20Is (including Super Over losses):

83 West Indies

82 Sri Lanka

78 Bangladesh

76 New Zealand

Most successive wins as captain in T20Is (Full Member sides):

12 Asghar Afghan (2018-20)

9 Sarfaraz Ahmed (2018)

9*Rohit Sharma (2019-22)

Most successive wins in T20Is for India:

9 wins: Jan - Dec 2020

9 wins: Nov 2021 - Feb 2022 *

7 wins: Dec 2012 - Apr 2014

7 wins: Feb - Mar 2016

7 wins: Mar - Jul 2018

Full list of award winners:

Best catch of the match: Shardul Thakur to dismiss Rovman Powell.

Game changer of the match: Harshal Patel (3/22).

Grand sixes: Suryakumar Yadav (7 sixes)

Player of the match: Suryakumar Yadav (65 off 31 balls)

Player of the series: Suryakumar Yadav (most runs from India)

Who said what?

Shardul Thakur: (Bowling in the death overs) I think so. I have done it in the IPL for CSK for the last four years. Playing for India is a greater responsibility and five months before the World Cup, we all have to be ready as a bowler to bowl in the death. You have to be ready to use your variations, you are going to go for runs but one six or four shouldn't play on your mind. We have to be mentally tough and think about the next delivery. You have to follow a process. The basic idea was to bowl wide yorkers from the end I was bowling, maybe slower yorkers or normal yorkers.

Harshal Patel: We spoke about it after the powerplay (the line and length). The ball was holding on to the wicket and therefore we wanted to keep it a little fuller. Whenever we bowled shorter they had the time to sit back and pull it. We had the conversation that we want to bowl fuller. You have to have clarity on what you are going to bowl. Just focusing on the next delivery is important. There was a bit of dampness in the wicket because of the weather and it was making it difficult for us to hold on to the landing area. I don't think there was a lot of dew.

Kieron Pollard, WI captain: We were in the game for 15 overs, but we gave them 85-odd in the last five. We did have a good start with the bat, were 70-odd in 7 or 8 overs and weren't able to capitalise. Nicholas showed his consistency. Rovman Powell showed he wants to be part and parcel of the white-ball teams. Coming to India is going to be difficult but the way the boys responded was good on our part.

From the ODI perspective, we had a chance to win that series, bowling them out for 230-odd in the second game and last game, so it is not all doom and gloom. These guys are finding their foot, it is like on the job training for them and we look forward to see what the future holds. From the T20 perspective, we went with experience for the (2021) World Cup and didn't get the job done, but now we are working with what we got.

Suryakumar Yadav, Player of the Match & Player of the Series: Just wanted to replicate what I did in the first game. Needed someone to stay there after Rohit got out and get the team to a defendable total. We had a long chat in the team meeting as to how we are going to react under immense pressure and it came out very well. I just try to keep things simple. Being a little harsh on yourself in the nets, don't hit every ball wildly and have some quality sessions. Excited for the next series.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: The team that used to chase, there are not many people here from that squad. We wanted to bat first and chase as well. Because our middle order is fairly new. Happy with the series. Pretty much got everything that we wanted. We do understand we are very young as a team. We are still a good chasing side, but a lot of the players are missing. So we wanted the guys to understand how to bat in pressure situations. It was pleasing to see guys bailing the team out from situations. Good sign moving forward as a group and something to be proud of.

The biggest takeaway from the ODIs was the middle order making it count. I was very impressed with our seam bowling in ODIs. And even here. Harshal is new. Avesh is on debut. Shardul is in and out. So challenge for us was to give them game time and see how they respond. When you play against a team like West Indies, you can test your batting and bowling. They bat very deep. It was a good challenge to defend in both games.

Few guys miss out on the Sri Lanka series because we want to keep them fresh. But we have the World Cup in mind and we are trying to give game time for individuals. Sri Lanka will be a different challenge. But I am not someone who looks at the opposition, I would like to see what we can do as a team. Ground fielding, catching is something we can correct. Hopefully, we can tick that box as well.