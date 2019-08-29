India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli & Co visit Indian High Commissioner's residence for dinner in Jamaica

Captain Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and rest of the members of the Indian Cricket Team, including the support staff attended the official dinner.

"Team India members attend the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner's residence in Jamaica," tweeted BCCI on Thursday.

Team India is preparing for the second Test match against West Indies, starting Friday (August 30) at Jamaica. The Virat Kohli-led side won the first Test by an emphatic 318-run margin and secured their biggest-ever win on foreign soil.

Team India members attend the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner's residence in Jamaica 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/GhEnH3Lxqk — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2019

Team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was awarded the man of the match for his knocks of 81 and 100 in the match. Captain Virat Kohli scored a fine fifty in the second innings after failing to do much in the first innings. Kohli was dismissed for 9 in the first innings. Kohli lost some ICC Test rating points due to an unsatisfactory performance from his standards, however, he still continues to be Number 1 ranked player in the Test rankings.

Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were the pick of the bowlers for the tourists as both the speedsters picked up five-wickets in the first and second innings respectively. Owing to his impressive bowling effort in the second innings, Bumrah broke into the top-10 in ICC Test bowlers rankings.

Bumrah also completed his fifty Test wickets in that match. He's taken just 11 Tests to achieve this feat and became the fastest pacer from India to this milestone. Bumrah's bowling was lauded by former West Indies pace greats like Andy Roberts and Curtly Ambrose for his consistent show in the red-ball cricket.

Team India also won the limited-overs series against the Windies. They would be aiming for winning the second and final Test match of the series and complete a series sweep.