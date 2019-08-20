India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli looks to surpass MS Dhoni, Ricky Ponting's captaincy records in Test

New Delhi, Aug 20: India captain Virat Kohli chases some milestone or the other whenever he steps on the pitch. Team India will begin their campaign in the ICC Test Championship with a two-Test series against West Indies.

In the Caribbean too, Kohli would be looking to touch a few milestones and take a step further towards establishing as one of the most influential captains in Indian cricket. The 30-year-old was a in phenomenal form in the ODI series against Windies and slammed back-to-back centuries as his team sweeped the three-ODI series.

India Vs West Indies: Major stats and records in Tests

The Delhi cricketer would now be looking to continue similar form and intensity in the Test series, starting August 22. Just like in the limited-overs, Kohli is an equally dangerous batsman and aggressive captain in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman would be looking to achieve a few milestones in the upcoming series.

Kohli to surpass Dhoni's captaincy record Kohli would be leading Team India in his 47th Test match as captain. Having already won 26 of them he's just one behind MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins in 60 games. With 27 Test wins, Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain in the longest format of the game. Kohli couldn't just equal Dhoni's record but also surpass his predecessor if Team India manage to beat the hosts in the two games. Successful Test captains for India in Tests MS Dhoni leads the table with 27 wins in 60 matches. Sourav Ganguly with 21 wins in 49 matches. Mohammad Azharuddin with 14 wins in 47 matches. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with 9 wins in 40 matches. Kohli eyes Ricky Ponting's record Kohli scored two centuries in the ODI series against the Windies and looking at the phenomenal form he's in one believes that the Indian captain would slam a couple more in the four innings. The explosive batsman has slammed 18 Test tons as captain and if he manages to notch up at least one century then the Indian batting mainstay would equal Ricky Ponting's record of 19 Test centuries as captain. If he continues to maintain his prime form and slams a couple of centuries in the series, then Kohli might just leapfrog Ponting. South Africa's Graeme Smith leads this chart with 25 Test centuries in 109 Tests as captain, most by any. Smith has also slammed 17 centuries in 56 overseas Tests.