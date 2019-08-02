India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli takes selfies with fans, Team India practices ahead of 1st T20I in Florida - See pics

Kohli plays football with teammates
The cricketers toiled hard at the nets in the overcast conditions of Florida. Team India's official Twitter handle shared images of the cricketers playing football. The BCCI tweeted, "When it's play ball time #TeamIndia."
Team India plays football
Pacer Deepak Chahar and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be seen playing football in this image.
Rohit Sharma plays football
India vice-captain Rohit Sharma could also be seen playing football in Florida.
Kohli acknowledges fans with selfies, autographs
During the training session, India captain Virat Kohli greeted fans gathered at the stadium and clicked pictures, signed shirts for them.
The BCCI posted videos and photos of the same in a tweet by stating, "Skipper @imVkohli does know how to bring smiles and joy to the fans #TeamIndia."