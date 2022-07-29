India Women vs Australia Women, Highlights: Aussies edge out India by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games 2022

Chasing a healthy target of 155, Australia found themselves in all sorts of trouble when India reduced them to 34 for 4 and then to 49 for 5. Even after pushing the Aussies to 110 for 7 in the 15th over, India had their noses clearly in front.

But Ashleigh Gardener (52 not out, 35 balls, 9x4) and Grace Harris (37, 20 balls, 5x4, 2x6) and Alana King (18, 16 balls 2x4) guided Australia home with an over to spare from that precarious slot.

Earlier, India made a fighting 154 for 8 despite the regular loss of wickets. Shafali Verma (48, 33 balls, 9x4) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (52, 34 balls, 8x4, 1x6) were the pillars of India innings.

The left-arm orthodox spinner Jess Jonassen was the pick of Australia bowlers, bagging 4 for 22 in 4 overs. India answered that impeccable effort through pacer Renuka Singh who bagged four wickets for 18 runs in her quota of 4 overs.

But as it turned out, Australia found a way to squeeze past India by small margin. India will next face Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday (July 31).

Earlier India skipper Harmanpreet said: “ The wicket looks good. We have trained hard last couple of months and see what works for us. The side is looking positive. We are going with three spinners, two medium pacers, keeper and the rest batters.”

Meg Lanning, the Aussie captain said: “It is enjoyable to go out first as a team on the field. Preparation has been good, we are ready to play. We have played in big competitions. We are so used to pressure to be honest. We want to win every game we play. It is a new tournament, difficult to win, but want to enjoy the challenge.”

They did just that.