India women vs England women: Hosts wrap T20I series despite Smriti Mandhana fireworks

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, which chose to bat first after winning the toss, put up a decent total of 153/6. Opener Shaifali Verma failed to open her account and lost her wicket to Katherine Brunt.

Smriti Mandhana departed after an impressive 70-run in the series decider. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36 off 26) and Richa Ghosh (20 off 13) helped India post a competitive total.

Other India batters failed to score runs in double digits. Chasing the total, England lost opener Tammy Beaumont in early overs.

However, Danni Wyatt's unbeaten 89 from 56 balls took the match away from India and guided England to lift the trophy. Wyatt put on a 112-run partnership with Natalie Sciver who got out after scoring 42 runs off 36 balls.

Brief Scores: India Women: 153/6 (Smriti Mandhana, 70, Harmanpreet Kaur 36, Katherine Brunt 2-27) vs England Women: 154/2 (Danni Wyatt 89, Natalie Sciver 42, Sneh Rana 1-27) by 8 wickets.