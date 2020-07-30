Indian Cricketers support Yuvraj Singh as he takes the #BallaHalla challenge head on

With the world prepping up for live sports to take centre stage, the southpaw kicked off Ballebaazi's #BallaHallaChallenge urging all sports fans to go crazy with their sports gear and show their tricks on the platform as a part of this new challenge.

The left-handed batsman was seen executing a trick shot while playing Table Tennis at home, in a video posted by him on Instagram. The sheer excitement to run through him after executing the shot was a joy to watch as he taunted the opponent after winning the point.

While we saw sports enthusiasts cheer him on his Instagram post, what came as delight was a comment by his friend and Indian cricket team's Rockstar Shikhar Dhawan who expressed how he is waiting to play with Yuvi. Not only that, even Australian international cricketer David Warner shared his thrill over the comment section.

BalleBaazi's #BallaHallaChallenge invites all Baazigars to take up a similar challenge, in any sport, to showcase their excitement of sports returning all over the globe. The competition is easy as it just asks the participant to upload a video of their skills with any of the sports gear & show their trick shots on their respective platforms and use the #BallaHallaChallenge while nominating two other friends to take it up as well.

The competition will conclude at 8 PM on Saturday (August 1) and will see the best 20 participants as winners, who will win lucrative prizes and goodies to go along with it.