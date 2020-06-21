International Yoga Day: Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Shreyas Iyer lead sportspersons to spread message of yoga

Cricketers Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh and Shreyas Iyer; footballers and boxers like Lovlina Borgohain and Jamuna Boro, several sportspersons wished their fans on the day and shared photos and videos of them doing different 'asanas'.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Sehwag tweeted a video on his Twitter handle and captioned, "Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga!InternationalYogaDay."

"Yoga is life," tweeted Harbhajan Singh along with a photo of his family doing yoga.

"Celebrating yoga and music day with my partner in crime, who has her own style of meditation," tweeted Shreyas Iyer, along with a photo of him and his pet dog.

"Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit," tweeted former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

"Be steadfast in yoga, O Arjuna. Perform your duty and abandon all attachment to success or failure. Such evenness of mind is called yoga," tweeted former India pacer RP Singh.

Wrestler Sangram Singh performed a live session on his Twitter handle.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain tweeted "yoga is the journey of the self to the self through the self."

🧘‍♀️ yoga is the journey of the self to the self through the self.

Fellow pugilist Jamuna Boro wrote, "calm is a superpower HAPPY INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY."