Former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq talks about Sourav Ganguly's controversial dismissal in 1999 Chennai Test

The legendary Pakistan batsman - who was part of one of the most exciting matches played between the arch-rivals. Pakistan won that nail-biting contest which the Wasim Akram-led side won by a slender margin of 12 runs.

Ganguly was caught behind by wicketkeeper Moin Khan in the second innings and the umpire ruled him out. However, TV replays showed that the catch wasn't clean.

In a YouTube video interview with India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for his show 'DRS with Ash', the former Pakistan batting legend revealed that he still cherishes the memories of the two-match Test series and also talked about that controversial dismissal.

It was, interestingly, Ashwin's first live Test match of his life at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ashwin's father - who is also a cricket fan - took him to the Chepauk Stadium to watch the game.

Recalling the incident, Ashwin asked, "I was a kid then and was watching the first live Test of my life at Chepauk. Sourav Ganguly played a shot and the ball went to silly-point where perhaps Moin Khan claimed a catch. Till date, we do not know if that was out or not out because the cameras were not that good those days."

Responding to the question, the former Pakistan selector and coach, who was playing his first Test in India, said, "There were two people involved in the affair. One Azhar Mahmood and the other, Moin Khan. When Sourav played the shot, it hit Azhar Mahmood first on his body and then Moin Khan caught it."

"I cannot clearly tell you about it because Azhar was not playing that Test match. I was unwell in the second innings so in my place Azhar was the substitute. I was not on the ground at that time but I can say that the catch was a doubtful one."

On Inzy's honest admission, Ashwin broke into laughter and said, "Inzy bhai, I have to salute you now because you admitted that it was indeed a doubtful catch."

That dismissal of the left-handed Indian batsman off Saqlain Mushtaq ball is still considered one of the most controversial umpiring decisions. As per the cameras, the ball had clearly bounced after it rebounded off silly point before landing in wicketkeeper Moin Khan's gloves.

Inzamam also recalled the hype and thrill of that first Test and the way the Pakistan cricket team was cheered by Chennai crowd for putting up such a show.

"One thing that is unforgettable about the match is the feeling we had of playing at home ground. After winning the match, we took the full round of the ground and the crowd applauded us as if it were India who won the match."