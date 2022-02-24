IOS Sports on boards Ghaziabad's talented wicket-keeper batsman and India colt Aaradhya Yadav

IOS Sports is one of India's leading sports management organizations, made the announcement on Thursday (February 24), by roping in the talented cricketer from Ghaziabad.

Aaradhya, days short of his 18th birthday, has been making waves since his U-14 days and is coached by former India and Delhi all-rounder Ajay Sharma. The moment of reckoning for him came during the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2019-20, where he piled 636 runs in 7 matches with an impressive average of 63.6. He also had a great outing in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy where he scored 295 runs in seven innings at an average over 42, which sailed him into the India Colts world cup team.

At the international level, Aaradhya already accomplished a 50 against a strong Pakistan side in the U19 Asia Cup. He is currently the part of Uttar Pradesh squad in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22.

The U-19 ICC world cup winning keeper, Aaradhya was elated with the news of the association with IOS Sports to which he said, "My association with IOS Sports is definitely something I was looking forward to. They have many young talents nurturing under them and have seen tremendous growth. I strongly believe that together we will be able to reach great heights in the coming future."

Pleased at the development in the career of his trainee, Aaradhya's coach Ajay Sharma said, "In today's day and age, cricket is a serious profession and careers are charted out from a very early age. Young cricketers today are not only expected to fulfill their duties on ground but also towards fans and other important stakeholders, outside the field of play. Aaradhya has the ability to finish games. I am extremely happy that Aaradhya has IOS Sports, who are known and trusted leaders in managing the careers of talented athletes, as his partner now."

His elder brother Anchit Yadav is also a cricketer and has represented Uttar Pradesh in Col. CK Naidu Trophy. Neerav Tomar, Managing Director & CEO, IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd also shared his thoughts on the announcement saying, "Aaradhya is a special talent. Not many can be as fit and versatile as to keep wickets and open the batting as well as play in the middle-order if required with equal ease and Aaradhya is one such rare gem. We had been tracking his development for a while and are extremely proud to have Aaradhya as part of the IOS family. We look to reach great heights together."

IOS Sports and Entertainment in the past have also managed a few top-class Indian cricketers including Suresh Raina and Ishan Kishan. Currently, they have an extensive line-up of cricketers which includes Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sushma Verma and Deepti Sharma.

IOS also boasts of Olympic Athletes which includes the likes of MC Mary Kom (London Olympic Bronze Medalist-Boxing), Vijender Singh (Beijing Olympic Bronze Medalist-Boxing), Manpreet Singh (Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medalist-Hockey), SaikhomMirabaiChanu(Tokyo Olympic Silver Medalist -Weightlifting), LovlinaBorgohain (Olympic Bronze Medalist-Boxing), Rani Rampal, Hima Das and Paralympians likeNishad Kumar (Paralympic Silver Medalist - High Jump), Manoj Sarkar (Bronze Medalist - Para badminton) amongst others.