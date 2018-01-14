IPL 2018 Auction: Full list of capped players with their base price

New Delhi, Jan 14: The upcoming auction of players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is going to witness a fierce bidding for a bevvy of cricketing superstars, both Indian and overseas.

1122 players sign up for IPL 2018; Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit retained

The IPL 2018 auction, scheduled to happen on January 27 and 28 will see more than 1000 players go under the hammers.

The fate of stars such as Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, etc. will be sealed when the franchises will begin bidding in Bengaluru on the D-Day. These Indian stars will be on the wish list of every franchise who will be up for grabs for the eleventh edition of the cash-rich domestic league.

Among the international cricketers, Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Alex Hales and Evin Lewis will attract the huge interest of the bidders. While Stokes, the costliest buy in 2017, played only one season, Gayle was not retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A whopping 1122 players have signed to be part of the upcoming auction, the BCCI announced on January 13. The list, sent out to the eight IPL franchises, has 281 capped players, 838 uncapped players, including 778 Indians and three players from the Associate nations.

About 282 overseas - 58 from Australia, 57 from South Africa, 39 each from Sri Lanka and West Indies, 30 from New Zealand, and 26 from England have registered for the auction.

As per an ESPNCricinfo report, the BCCI has also revealed the base price of the cricketers. Rs 2 crore has been set the highest base price for the capped players, while Rs 1 crore is the least base price for the capped players.

Here's the list of the base price of the cricketers for the IPL Auction:

Rs 2 crore ($315,000 approximately):

Indian players:

Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Karn Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa.

Overseas players:

Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Cameron White, Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson, Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Colin Ingram, Angelo Mathews, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard.

Rs 1.5 crore ($235,000 approx):

Indian Players:

Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Washington Sundar.

Overseas Players:

Aaron Finch, David Miller, Evin Lewis, Faf du Plessis, Harry Gurney, Hashim Amla, Jason Holder, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Kane Williamson, Kyle Abbott, Lendl Simmons, Mark Wood, Michael Klinger, Moeen Ali, Moises Henriques, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Ravi Bopara, Shaun Marsh, Steven Finn, Travis Head, Trent Boult.

Rs 1 crore ($160,000 approx):

Indian Players:

Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla, Sanju Samson, Umesh Yadav, Vinay Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha.

Overseas Players:

Adam Zampa, Alex Hales, Andrew Tye, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Dale Steyn, Daniel Christian, Dwayne Smith, Jason Behrendorff, JP Duminy, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Imran Tahir, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billings, Samuel Badree, Shakib Al Hasan, Shane Watson, Tim Southee, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills.