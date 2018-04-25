IPL 2018: Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: ABD, De Kock power RCB

RCB and CSK will renew their intense rivalry after two years after the latter was suspended for two years from the league.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and current Indian captain Virat Kohli will lead CSK and RCB respectively in this South Indian Derby - one of the most sought after matches in the IPL.

As it has been a much-followed tradition in the M Chinnaswamy stadium, the team winning toss would like to chase considering the dew factor and small nature of the boundary. And that's what precisely CSK did, won toss and put the opposition to bat.

CKS made two changes - Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir coming in for Karn Sharma and Faf du Plessis. RCB too rung in two changes - Colin de Grandhomme for Chris Woakes and Pawan Negi for Manan Vohra.

MS Dhoni-led CSK lead RCB 13-7 in the overall head-to-head record. Both teams have won three games each out of the seven played at the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium with one producing a no-result.

Both RCB and CSK are coming off from a victory in their previous encounters. While Chennai beat Hyderabad in their last game, Bangalore would have gained a lot of confidence from their win against Delhi in the last game.

Virat Kohli-captained RCB have won two out of their five matches in IPL 2018 so far while Dhoni's men have been much better in their comeback season, winning four out of the five games they have played so far.

Chennai are placed second in the IPL points table behind Kings XI Punjab with eight points while Bangalore are sixth with four points.

Teams: RCB: Quinton de Kock (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Manan Vohra, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Corey Anderson, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, and Tim Southee.

CSK: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Faf du Plessis, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, N Jagadeesan, and David Willey.