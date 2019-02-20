Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' epic response to Royal Challengers Bangalore on South India derby

By
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings epic response to Royal Challengers Bangalore on South India derby

Bengaluru, Feb 20: No sooner than the BCCI announced the tentative schedule for the first two weeks of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to express their handle to express excitement about facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening encounter.

IPL 2019 schedule announced

Dubbing the highly anticipated the opening game between RCB and CSK as 'spicy south Indian Derby' after the IPL 2019 schedule was announced, the former started a banter between the two franchises and even went on claiming 'but we prefer the sweet sambar'.

CSK didn't spare much time to come up with a funnier response to spice up the rivalry between the two teams.

RCB-CSK spice up IPL rivalry

This is how RCB started the conversation.

RCB-CSK spice up IPL rivalry

Chennai's epic response to RCB's tweet.

RCB-CSK spice up IPL rivalry

This how a fan reacted to CSK's savage reply.

RCB-CSK spice up IPL rivalry

CSK-RCB to clash in theopening game.

Mumbai Indians also had something to say

This is what three-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, had to say.

Two of India's most loved cricketers Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be up against each other in the opening game on March 23. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). Last year, only one IPL match was held at Chepauk due to protests so it will be a wonderful start to the season for CSK team and fans.

Chennai are the defending champions and had a fairy tale finish as they won the IPL 2018 final. CSK returned to the IPL fold after serving a two-year ban and lifted the trophy immediately. Dhoni-led his team to their third IPL title. RCB, on the other hand, had a disastrous season despite having some of the best T20 specialists in the side.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 88 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue