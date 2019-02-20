IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' epic response to Royal Challengers Bangalore on South India derby

Bengaluru, Feb 20: No sooner than the BCCI announced the tentative schedule for the first two weeks of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to express their handle to express excitement about facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening encounter.

IPL 2019 schedule announced

Dubbing the highly anticipated the opening game between RCB and CSK as 'spicy south Indian Derby' after the IPL 2019 schedule was announced, the former started a banter between the two franchises and even went on claiming 'but we prefer the sweet sambar'.

CSK didn't spare much time to come up with a funnier response to spice up the rivalry between the two teams.

Two of India's most loved cricketers Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be up against each other in the opening game on March 23. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). Last year, only one IPL match was held at Chepauk due to protests so it will be a wonderful start to the season for CSK team and fans.

Chennai are the defending champions and had a fairy tale finish as they won the IPL 2018 final. CSK returned to the IPL fold after serving a two-year ban and lifted the trophy immediately. Dhoni-led his team to their third IPL title. RCB, on the other hand, had a disastrous season despite having some of the best T20 specialists in the side.