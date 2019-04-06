IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Live updates - Watson and Du Plessis open for CSK

Chennai, April 6: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni host hometown's Ravichandran Ashwin led Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 match at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Saturday (April 6).
Both teams have three wins each and will try to outdo each other to take a lead in the league standings, all be it in the early stage of the season.
Dhoni's men suffered their first defeat of the campaign at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their last match after three straight wins, and they will hope to get back to winning ways as they return to their 'den', which has produced contrasting performances.
While Royal Challengers Bangalore were shot out for 70, Rajasthan Royals made CSK sweat before going down by eight runs on a better surface for the batters.
The spin-heavy CSK will now be up against KXIP, which also have quality spinners in their line-up with Ashwin himself at the forefront apart from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, leggie M Ashwin and mystery bowler C V Varun.
The home team's bowlers will be wary of Chris Gayle's power-hitting provided he plays after missing the game against Delhi Capitals on April 1.
Despite the West Indian's absence, KXIP won the match with the help of batting brilliance from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. And of course the hattrick hero Sam Curran, who shone with the ball.
So, who will come out on top when it's the battle of the leadership styles on show? Catch all the action soon.
Here are the live updates of CSK vs KXIP:
Despite starting with a wide, M concedes just four runs of the first over of the match.
New opening partner for Shane Watson as Faf Du Plessis joins him in the middle, while, Shami opens the bowling for Punjab.
Here is what Ashwin said: "It looks really hard and hope it remains the same throughout the 40 overs. It's quite emotional to be honest. I am very happy to be back playing here in Chennai and looking forward to it. I'm looking for the crowd to back us, which I guess is not going to happen. Chris (Gayle) is back into the XI, Hardus is out. Mujeeb sits out as well and Andrew Tye comes in."
.@ashwinravi99: "It's quite emotional game for me. I want the crowd to back us as well. I am looking forward to it!"
Here is what Dhoni said: "The wicket looks good to bat on initially, it's hard on the top. The wickets that we played on mostly were on the slower side. It's important to keep backing your strengths, irrespective of how many runs you're putting on the board. Lots of changes for us. Mohit, Shardul and Bravo are out. Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan and Faf come into the XI"
KIXP XI: KL Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, D Miller, S Khan, M Singh, S Curran, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, A Tye, M Shami
CSK XI: S Watson, A Rayudu, S Raina, F du Plessis, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Kuggeleijn, D Chahar, H Singh, I Tahir
MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bat first
MS Dhoni wins the toss and puts his team Chennai Super Kings in to bat first on a hot afternoon in Chennai.
Alright, it's toss time. With a dry wicket in Chepauk, what will the captains choose? Lets find out.
Star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who suffered a hamstring injury against Mumbai is an uncertainty for the game and his absence could open up a spot for the New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle, who missed the last match, is a doubtful starter for Punjab. We'll have the team news soon.


MS Dhoni led side hold the advantage over Punjab, who have won eight in the nineteen matches played between them so far.

With Game of Thrones final season just around the corner, CSK call it rightly, the "Kings' Landing"

Hello all, welcome to myKhel's live updates of the battle of the Kings at the MA Chidambaram stadium.
