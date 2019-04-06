IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Live updates - Watson and Du Plessis open for CSK

Chennai, April 6: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni host hometown's Ravichandran Ashwin led Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 match at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Saturday (April 6).

IPL 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Both teams have three wins each and will try to outdo each other to take a lead in the league standings, all be it in the early stage of the season.

Dhoni's men suffered their first defeat of the campaign at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their last match after three straight wins, and they will hope to get back to winning ways as they return to their 'den', which has produced contrasting performances.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore were shot out for 70, Rajasthan Royals made CSK sweat before going down by eight runs on a better surface for the batters.

The spin-heavy CSK will now be up against KXIP, which also have quality spinners in their line-up with Ashwin himself at the forefront apart from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, leggie M Ashwin and mystery bowler C V Varun.

The home team's bowlers will be wary of Chris Gayle's power-hitting provided he plays after missing the game against Delhi Capitals on April 1.

Despite the West Indian's absence, KXIP won the match with the help of batting brilliance from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. And of course the hattrick hero Sam Curran, who shone with the ball.

So, who will come out on top when it's the battle of the leadership styles on show? Catch all the action soon.

Here are the live updates of CSK vs KXIP: