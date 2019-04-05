IPL 2019: When the team does well, captaincy is always easy: Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By virtue of the win over Delhi, Sunrisers have moved to the top of the eight-team standings with six points from four games. "When the team does well, captaincy is always easy. A captain is as good as his team," Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match press conference.

The Sunrisers captain said it was a difficult wicket to bat on and as the tournament progresses all the pitches across the country will behave in similar fashion.

"After the first time-out, we thought 140-150 would have been a great total. And we had three spinners, so we could have pounced on them. Unfortunately, we were short. I needed a little bit of support from someone at the other end from someone in the top 4. But it's a good lesson for us.

"The way we came back in the second innings was appreciable. The bowlers came up and that is good to see," he added.

Man-of-the-match Jonny Bairstow, who struck a quickfire 48 off 28 deliveries, too opined that the wicket on offer Thursday at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was a difficult one for shot-making.

"There was probably a little less bounce. It was a good toss to win, so we were able to see how to play on wickets like that. Probably the first such pitch we've come across this season," he said.

"I am really pleased with the start, just going to try and keep going. We have three games in quick succession now and hopefully, we keep playing the same brand of cricket."