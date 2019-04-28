IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live Updates: DC wins toss, elect to bat first against RCB

New Delhi, April 28: Upbeat with their back-to-back wins, Delhi Capitals would be looking to beat bottom placed Royal Challengers Bangalore at home in the IPL encounter on Sunday (April 28).

Rishabh Pant's ways have fuelled Delhi Capitals' rare title charge and they will look to confront Virat Kohli and his band. There has been no looking back since Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore arrested a long losing streak on April 19 in Kolkata.

RCB will enter the Feroz Shah Kotla, a very familiar place for their captain Kohli, on the back of a three-match winning run. But the visitors will still have to play out of their skins to stop Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly's rampaging outfit.

A win will ensure that Delhi, who are currently in the third spot behind Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, reach the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for a play-off berth. Delhi's performance at home has been woeful but having registered a win after two consecutive losses here, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will be high on confidence. Delhi Capitals boast a solid batting line up with a perfect blend of experience and youth.

RCB will not be short on confidence either, the side seemed to have regrouped successfully. They won their last three games defeating Kolkata Knight Riders, table topper CSK and Kings XI Punjab. The wins had briefly lifted the Bengaluru based outfit from the bottom of the table to the penultimate spot. They have eight points from 11 games.

Here are the live updates from the match between DC and RCB:

DC (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma. RCB (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Virat Kohli: When you lose 6 in a row, the only thing you have in control is to enjoy pressure. Wherever the results take us, we are happy with that. Moeen's gone, that's a big miss. He'll have a ball today. Klaasen comes into the side today. He's waiting for his opportunity. Tim Southee misses out, Shivam Dube replaces him. Akshdeep is out, Gurkeerat replaces him. Shreyas Iyer: We are gonna bat first. It's a dry wicket. We are going really well. They have got nothing to lose. We have to back our strengths. The boys are motivated. Sandeep comes in place of Morris. Toss: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pitch Report, Graeme Swann: "The wicket is very, very dry. It's like a riverbed, there's hardly a blade of grass. Very uniform, very flat. Don't expect a great deal for the seam bowlers. When the ball is new and shiny, it might skid off a bit. Once the shine is gone, this is gonna grip the wicket. Spin plays such a big part here at Kotla. Whoever wins the toss will almost certainly bat first." Local boys Kohli would be looking to put up a good show. As has been the case with our season, today is another must win match.

The key is to have fun on field, which our lads have been having and giving it all they've got.

SO COME ON, CHALLENGERS! LET'S HAVE SOME FUN WHILE NOT BACKING DOWN!#PlayBold #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL2019 — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 28, 2019



The key is to have fun on field, which our lads have been having and giving it all they've got.



Shreyas Iyer will be looking to win it. Here's what #SkipperShreyas had to say yesterday about #DCvRCB!

The captain is ready for the game. Dilliwalon, are you? 😍#DCSoundCards #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #IPL #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/3tGN5X2fZv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 28, 2019



The captain is ready for the game. Dilliwalon, are you? 😍#DCSoundCards #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #IPL #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/3tGN5X2fZv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 28, 2019