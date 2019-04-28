IPL 2019: Good to end home season on a high, says Steve Smith

IPL Special Page | IPL 2019 Full Schedule | Points Table

Rajasthan Royals kept slender hopes of IPL play-off qualifications alive with a seven wicket win over Sunrisers and are currently on sixth place with 10 points from 12 games.

"It was a good end to our home season, the boys pulled things back nicely. Playing together as a group and we're winning those key moments. We have been fortunate in the last few games," Smith said at the post-match press conference.

'You cost me a phone' - Smith tells Unadkat@JUnadkat and @stevesmith49 discuss @rajasthanroyals' 7 game home run in Jaipur and their game-changing catches that helped the Royals sign off from the SMS Stadium in style! By @Moulinparikh #RRvSRH



WATCH 📹 - https://t.co/f9KHAU1H7R pic.twitter.com/ywQY8EsWZu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2019

Rajasthan will be hoping for a favourable result to sneak in as the fourth team and Smith believes that his men can take it to the wire against Delhi Capitals in the last game in which he won't be available.

RR vs SRH - As it happened

"Hopefully the boys will play well in Delhi as well."

"We need to continue winning and you never know. I have got one more to play in Bangalore, it'll be nice to finish on a winning note."

His elbow took a bit of pounding as he took an incredible catch running backwards to dismiss David Warner but Smith is hoping that the dive has not caused extensive damage ahead of the World Cup next month.

🙏🏼 Thank you, Rajasthan! 🙏🏼



You always stand by us through the highs, lows, and have been our 12th man. This victory is dedicated to you! 💗



See you again, next year! #HallaBol #RRvSRH #RRhttps://t.co/8fvKF6Ra8c pic.twitter.com/WC3Rt0ra18 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2019

Smith had an elbow surgery earlier this year and played with a heavily taped right elbow throughout the tournament.

"Hopefully, my arm is ok, it hurt initially because of the impact. I'll get to know more once the tape is off," Smith said after the match.

On the match, he praised Liam Livingstone for his attacking knock at the top of the order, which set the platform for a safe chase.

"Liam Livingstone was magnificent as he played with freedom and got us off to a good start. Samson finished things off nicely," the skipper said. He also thanked the Jaipur crowd which he termed as "special and thanked them for their support".