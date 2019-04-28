Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Good to end home season on a high, says Steve Smith

By Pti
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith

Jaipur, April 28: Steve Smith is happy to have ended Rajasthan Royals' "home run" on a high after a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as he gears up to leave for Australia to take join national team's World Cup preparatory camp.

IPL Special Page | IPL 2019 Full Schedule | Points Table

Rajasthan Royals kept slender hopes of IPL play-off qualifications alive with a seven wicket win over Sunrisers and are currently on sixth place with 10 points from 12 games.

"It was a good end to our home season, the boys pulled things back nicely. Playing together as a group and we're winning those key moments. We have been fortunate in the last few games," Smith said at the post-match press conference.

Rajasthan will be hoping for a favourable result to sneak in as the fourth team and Smith believes that his men can take it to the wire against Delhi Capitals in the last game in which he won't be available.

RR vs SRH - As it happened

"Hopefully the boys will play well in Delhi as well."

"We need to continue winning and you never know. I have got one more to play in Bangalore, it'll be nice to finish on a winning note."

His elbow took a bit of pounding as he took an incredible catch running backwards to dismiss David Warner but Smith is hoping that the dive has not caused extensive damage ahead of the World Cup next month.

Smith had an elbow surgery earlier this year and played with a heavily taped right elbow throughout the tournament.

"Hopefully, my arm is ok, it hurt initially because of the impact. I'll get to know more once the tape is off," Smith said after the match.

On the match, he praised Liam Livingstone for his attacking knock at the top of the order, which set the platform for a safe chase.

"Liam Livingstone was magnificent as he played with freedom and got us off to a good start. Samson finished things off nicely," the skipper said. He also thanked the Jaipur crowd which he termed as "special and thanked them for their support".

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 1 - 0 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue