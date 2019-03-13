IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya joins Mumbai Indians’ pre-tournament camp

Mumbai, March 13: All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the T20 and the ongoing ODI series against Australia due to "lower back stiffness", resumed training Tuesday (March 12) at the pre-season camp of three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2019 Page | Mumbai Indians squa list
Hardik was ruled out of the limited overs series against Australia as a precautionary measure and was subsequently replaced by Ravindra Jadeja in the 50-over squad.
The seam bowling all-rounder along with his T20 specialist elder brother Krunal joined the MI camp at the Reliance Corporate Park cricket ground in Ghansoli, a senior franchise official told PTI.
Target 🎯 Training 🏋♂ Team 🏏— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 12, 2019
The boys were full of energy on the first day of the pre-season camp 🙌#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/y1T2EdYt7M
The official informed that Hardik did "strength endurance training" on Tuesday (March 12) but refused to divulge any further information.
Hardik, who has played 11 Tests, 45 ODIs and 38 T20s, had returned to action during the limited-overs series in New Zealand after being handed a provisional suspension for his sexist remarks during a TV chat show. Hardik possibly would have played a few matches of the Mushtaq Ali T20 had Baroda qualified for the Super League.
ICYMI | Our pre-season camp began at the Reliance Corporate Park yesterday 🏏— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 13, 2019
📸 Full gallery: https://t.co/zVpLuk3kc4#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/CBHUoxNk3z
Apart from Pandya brothers, the others joined the camp are off-spinner Jayant Yadav, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, pacer Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Mitchell McClenaghan and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan.
Pankaj Jaswal and Jayant Yadav are here for their first MI training camp 🤜🤛#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/VGAFuMqx2b— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 12, 2019
It was learnt that the squad will continue its training program at the New Mumbai facility over the weekend and are tentatively scheduled to move to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from March 17.
Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at the Wankhede stadium.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here