IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Players list: Complete squad of Rohit Sharma-led MI

The Rohit Sharma-led side were termed favourites before the start of the season but things didn't pan out as planned for the MI Paltan. Going into the new season they would still be considered the favourites considering they are three-time champions and know the art of winning the tournament.

Mumbai have held the tag of being the late bloomers but they never got going in the previous season. They never looked into the zone and lacked consistency which was a major reason for their dismal show all through the season.

A major reason for Mumbai's poor show in IPL 2019 was because their captain Rohit Sharma - who has been team's backbone with the bat - never really got going.

Also, the middle-order never rose to the occasion in the middle order as the team management looked towards building a fresh team. Captain Rohit must be hoping that the team gels up well in this season and plays to its potential in the new season. They have one of the best bowlers of limited-overs i.e. Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks along with Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell McClenaghan. Veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh will also be donning the MI jersey this year.

Here's all you need to know about Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad for IPL 2019:

Homeground: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Squad Strength: 24 (8 overseas)

Players Bought at IPL 2019 Auction:

Barinder Singh Sran

Lasith Malinga

Yuvraj Singh

Anmolpreet Singh

Pankaj Jaswal

Rasikh Dar

Players Retained: Quinton de Kock (transfer), Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.