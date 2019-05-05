IPL 2019: Kedar Jadhav sustains shoulder injury, Chennai Super Kings to miss him in play-offs

Later, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming virtually ruled him out of the play-off matches.

Asked if there was any update on Kedar, Fleming said at a post-match press conference, "He is getting an X-ray and a scan (done) tomorrow."

IPL 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

"We are hopeful for him although I don't think we will see him again in this tournament for us. He is in some discomfort, but we just need to be accurate with our assessments tomorrow. Fingers crossed that it is nothing serious, but it did not look that good," Fleming gave an open-ended reply.

KL Rahul cracks fastest fifty of the season

It could be safely concluded that Kedar is not being risked as BCCI has blanket instructions that any injury to ICC Cricket World Cup bound players will be given utmost priority. With exactly a month left for India's first game, the BCCI will not risk the veteran Maharashtra all-rounder, who is a vital cog in Virat Kohli's Plan A for the World Cup.

The pint-sized cricketer didn't bowl a lot in IPL unlike he does for India and it has been learnt that his dodgy hamstring is one of the reasons for that as an aggravation could have affected his World Cup chances.

Kedar, who was dismissed for a golden duck in the match, hurt his shoulder while diving near the boundary ropes to save an overthrow in the 14th over bowled by Dwayne Bravo who failed to collect the throw from Ravindra Jadeja.

Kedar was seen wincing in pain after the dive and walked over the boundary ropes to be attended to by CSK physio Tommy Simsek. He did not take field for the rest of the innings with Murali Vijay coming in as the substitute.

(With inputs from PTI)