IPL 2019: KL Rahul tumbles records as he cracks fastest fifty of the season

KL slams fastest fifty of the season

Hardik Pandya smashed the fastest fifty of this season when he completed his half-century off 17 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.

Delhi Capitals' talented batsman Rishabh Pant slammed a fifty off 18 deliveries against Mumbai Indians. Pant's fifty was the third fastest of the season.

Rahul - the second highest run-scorer (593 from 14 games) in the tournament - ended the season with six fifties and a century in the twelfth edition of the cash-rich league.

Most runs scored by a batsman in Powerplay this IPL:

KL Rahul scored 55 runs against CSK here and scored most runs inside the powerplay in this season.

Prior to him, Sunrisers Hyderabad aggressive opener David Warner scored 52 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Warner also scored 50 against Chennai at Hyderabad.

Fastest fifty against CSK:

The India batsman got the Kings XI chase off to a flying start, crashing three of his five sixes inside the first two overs.

The talented right-handed batsman from Karnataka cleared his intentions in the fourth over when he attacked Harbhajan Singh for three fours and two more maximums and accumulated 24 off it.

He completed his fifty off just 19 deliveries to slam fastest fifty against Chennai Super Kings in the history of IPL.

Before Rahul, David Warner notched up a fifty off 20 deliveries against the MS Dhoni-led side in IPL 2015.

Most runs in an innings in first six overs in IPL 2019:

55 KL Rahul Today

52 David Warner v RR

50 David Warner v CSK

48 Chris Gayle v RCB

48 Shikhar Dhawan v RR

Bittersweet match for Harbhajan Singh

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh played his first away game for his team in this season and that too in front of his home ground.

The Punjab cricketer picked up three wickets in the game but conceded too many runs in his spell of four overs. The off-spinner leaked 57 runs against KXIP to give second most expensive performance.

Only Mohit Sharma (in 2015) has conceded more runs than Harbhajan in a match for CSK when he conceded 58 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.