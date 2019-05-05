Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: KL Rahul tumbles records as he cracks fastest fifty of the season

By
IPL 2019: KL Rahul tumbles records as he notches up fastest fifty of the season

New Delhi, May 5: Explosive Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul continued his brilliant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and ended the season on a high as he notched up a blistering half-century off just 19 deliveries.

Batting against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what was his team's last game of the season, Rahul played a match-winning knock of 36-ball 71 and laid the foundation for a clinical run chase for Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

Chasing a target of 171, Kings XI capitalised upon the explosive start given by openers Rahul and Chris Gayle and reached home with 12 balls to spare and 6 wickets in hand.

Here are the records made by KL Rahul in this game:

KL slams fastest fifty of the season

Hardik Pandya smashed the fastest fifty of this season when he completed his half-century off 17 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.

Delhi Capitals' talented batsman Rishabh Pant slammed a fifty off 18 deliveries against Mumbai Indians. Pant's fifty was the third fastest of the season.

Rahul - the second highest run-scorer (593 from 14 games) in the tournament - ended the season with six fifties and a century in the twelfth edition of the cash-rich league.

Most runs scored by a batsman in Powerplay this IPL:

Most runs scored by a batsman in Powerplay this IPL:

KL Rahul scored 55 runs against CSK here and scored most runs inside the powerplay in this season.

Prior to him, Sunrisers Hyderabad aggressive opener David Warner scored 52 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Warner also scored 50 against Chennai at Hyderabad.

Fastest fifty against CSK:

Fastest fifty against CSK:

The India batsman got the Kings XI chase off to a flying start, crashing three of his five sixes inside the first two overs.

The talented right-handed batsman from Karnataka cleared his intentions in the fourth over when he attacked Harbhajan Singh for three fours and two more maximums and accumulated 24 off it.

He completed his fifty off just 19 deliveries to slam fastest fifty against Chennai Super Kings in the history of IPL.

Before Rahul, David Warner notched up a fifty off 20 deliveries against the MS Dhoni-led side in IPL 2015.

Most runs in an innings in first six overs in IPL 2019:
55 KL Rahul Today
52 David Warner v RR
50 David Warner v CSK
48 Chris Gayle v RCB
48 Shikhar Dhawan v RR

Bittersweet match for Harbhajan Singh

Bittersweet match for Harbhajan Singh

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh played his first away game for his team in this season and that too in front of his home ground.

The Punjab cricketer picked up three wickets in the game but conceded too many runs in his spell of four overs. The off-spinner leaked 57 runs against KXIP to give second most expensive performance.

Only Mohit Sharma (in 2015) has conceded more runs than Harbhajan in a match for CSK when he conceded 58 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: B04 6 - 1 SGE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 22:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue