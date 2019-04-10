Cricket

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi take a nap on airport floor as Chennai Super Kings wait for flight to Jaipur

By
Image Courtesy: MS Dhoni (Instagram)

Chennai, April 10: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were captured sleeping on the airport floor and the fans couldn't stop admiring the couple for their simplicity.

The image was taken on early Wednesday morning when MS Dhoni along with his CSK teammates and staff were waiting for their flight to Jaipur. CSK will now be facing Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (April 11) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 game.

MS Dhoni posted the image on his Instagram handle and captioned, "After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight."

After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings uploaded the images of the team's departure from Chennai and their arrival at Sawai Mansingh International Airport, Jaipur on its Twitter handle.

CSK will now be playing four back-to-back away games before coming back to their den.

CSK on Tuesday (April 9) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets to climb at the top of the points table at their home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chasing below-par target of 109, Super Kings reached home in 17.2 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten at 43 and guided his team home with 16 balls remaining. Earlier, pacer Deepak Chahar's 3 for 20 and clinical bowling effort from Chennai spinners restricted a star-studded KKR side to 108/9 in stipulated 20 overs.

Andre Russell scored a composed 50 (not out) off 44 deliveries but his lone effort couldn't propel the Dinesh Karthik-led side to a decent total on a pitch that assisted spinners from the beginning.

Chahar was awarded a man of the match for his clinical bowling. In his quota of four overs, the right-arm pacer bowled 20 dot balls. Harbhajan Singh (2/15), Imran Tahir (2/21), Ravindra Jadeja (1/17) bowled economically and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and hardly gave any chance to the KKR batters to score quickly.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
    Read in Telugu: ధోనీ సింప్లిసిటీ.. ఎయిర్‌ పోర్టు నేలపైనే కునుకు

