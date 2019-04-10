IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma likely to miss match against Kings XI Punjab due to injury

As per reports, Rohit injured his thigh during the training session on Tuesday ahead of the IPL match and he might miss the match at Wankhede Stadium.

However, the extent of his injury is still not clear but the team management might rest the Mumbai skipper for one game as a precautionary measure.

As per an India Today report, in what appeared like a muscle pull, Rohit lay flat on the ground holding his head in pain. Mumbai Indians physio Nitin Patel, who has also served as the physio of the Indian team in the past, rushed to attend the Mumbaikar.

It will be interesting to see who will be leading the side if Rohit misses out tonight. Playing at home will obviously be an added advantage for Mumbai as they know the ground conditions well but they will have to find another opener in Rohit's absence.

Mumbai will have to fire in unison against a quality KXIP outfit who are coming back from a sensational win. Responsibility on Quinton de Kock's shoulders would increase in the absence of Rohit.

Having failed to put on a quality show so far in this edition of the cash-rich league, Mumbai would be looking to use this opportunity to strike some form.

The rest of the squad has fired in patches with all-rounder Hardik Pandya putting on a consistent show. While he has provided the finish in the business end of the innings, Pandya would definitely want the others to provide him with an even better platform to tee off in style.