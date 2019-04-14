IPL 2019: RCB captain Kohli fined for slow over-rate against KXIP

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

RCB finally tasted their maiden win of the season on Saturday (April 13) after suffering six losses in a row.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were too handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for slow over-rate earlier in the competition.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Rahane was reprimanded against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on March 31, while Rohit was fined on March 30 in Mumbai Indians' loss to Kings XI Punjab.