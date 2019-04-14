Cricket

IPL 2019: RCB captain Kohli fined for slow over-rate against KXIP

By Pti
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli

Mohali, April 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday (April 13).

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

RCB finally tasted their maiden win of the season on Saturday (April 13) after suffering six losses in a row.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were too handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for slow over-rate earlier in the competition.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Rahane was reprimanded against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on March 31, while Rohit was fined on March 30 in Mumbai Indians' loss to Kings XI Punjab.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
