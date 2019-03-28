IPL 2019: RCB Vs MI, Live Updates: Rohit departs for 48, Umesh removes Mumbai skipper at critical juncture

Bengaluru, March 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to play their first home game against big-time rivals Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here Thursday (March 28).

The Virat Kohli-led team had a terrible opening game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai. They would be aiming for a much better show at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and get to winning ways in front of packed home support.

Rohit Sharma and his band also suffered a defeat in their opening game by Delhi Capitals and would also be getting to get to winning ways with a clinical show.

These two teams have faced each other on 23 occasions in the last 11 years, MI have won 14 games while RCB have come out victorious in nine games. Krunal Pandya would be the player to watch out for as he has dismissed AB de Villiers on all four occasions he's bowled the South African batting legend.

RCB have hosted Mumbai nine times at home but they have won just two of them hence, Kohli would be eager to improve this figure.

If Mumbai bowlers went for runs in their opening game, it was Bangalore's batting which faltered badly against CSK bowlers. Both the teams would be hoping to improve in every department of the game.

The fact that both the sides are studded with some big-hitting T20 specialist batsmen in their ranks, the encounter could be a high-scoring game. Since Chinnaswamy is a small ground one can even expect it to be a high scoring encounter.

Here are the live updates from the match between RCB and MI: