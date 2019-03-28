IPL 2019: RCB Vs MI, Live Updates: Rohit departs for 48, Umesh removes Mumbai skipper at critical juncture

Bengaluru, March 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to play their first home game against big-time rivals Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here Thursday (March 28).
The Virat Kohli-led team had a terrible opening game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai. They would be aiming for a much better show at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and get to winning ways in front of packed home support.
IPL 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule
Rohit Sharma and his band also suffered a defeat in their opening game by Delhi Capitals and would also be getting to get to winning ways with a clinical show.
These two teams have faced each other on 23 occasions in the last 11 years, MI have won 14 games while RCB have come out victorious in nine games. Krunal Pandya would be the player to watch out for as he has dismissed AB de Villiers on all four occasions he's bowled the South African batting legend.
RCB have hosted Mumbai nine times at home but they have won just two of them hence, Kohli would be eager to improve this figure.
If Mumbai bowlers went for runs in their opening game, it was Bangalore's batting which faltered badly against CSK bowlers. Both the teams would be hoping to improve in every department of the game.
The fact that both the sides are studded with some big-hitting T20 specialist batsmen in their ranks, the encounter could be a high-scoring game. Since Chinnaswamy is a small ground one can even expect it to be a high scoring encounter.
Here are the live updates from the match between RCB and MI:
13 came from Colin de Grandhomme over and MI reach 139/3 after 15 overs. They should look to get another 50 runs in the next 5 overs to post a competitive total here.
Wicket! Yuvraj (23 off 12) departs while attempting the fourth consecutive maximum off Chahal but there was hardly any pace in the ball and Siraj take a fine catch at mid-off. Superb comeback from Chahal after getting hammered for hat-trick of sixes. MI - 124/3
SIX, SIX, SIX!!! Yuvraj Singh bludgeons Yuzvendra Chahal for three back-to-back vintage shots. The clock was rewound as Yuvi played some vintage shots. #SinghIsKING
Exhilarating cameo from @YUVSTRONG12. Looked like he might do to Chahal what he did to Broad 12 years back. Gr8 catch by Siraj to get rid off him, but this match is now really rocking!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2019
SIX & Four!! Suryakumar Yadav frees his hands and dispatches Moeen Ali for a maximum over long-on. Surya gets a boundary on the final delivery. 13 runs came from that over, but Mumbai need more such overs now because at this rate they will only reach 170. MI - 106/2 after 13 overs.
Moeen Ali is brought into the attack!
Tidy over from Siraj, just three came from it. Runs have dried up for MI as two new batsmen are into the middle. Not a single boundary for them in the last 2 overs. #MI - 93/2 after 12 overs.
Looks 190+ pitch. Mumbai were going strong despite de Kock's dismissal. But Rohit falling now is a setback. Some big strikers still in the dug out, but as a couple of matches this season have shown, batting sides have to be careful of sudden, unexpected collapses— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2019
Big Wicket!! Umesh Yadav strikes as he gets Rohit Sharma's wicket. Rohit (48) mistimes and Siraj takes a good catch at mid-on. The crowd at M Chinnaswamy goes berserk as the Hitman walks towards the dugout. MI - 87/2 after 10.4 overs.
Halfway mark: 10 overs have been bowled and #MI reach 82/1. Rohit is batting on 48* and he would be aiming to make this start count.
Four! Rohit sweeps Chahal towards fine-leg and gets a boundary. Takes a single on the next delivery to retain the strike. Two boundaries came from that over. Mumbai needs big overs like these from this stage. MI - 72/1 after 9 overs.
Four! Inside-edge from Suryakumar Yadav but it goes under Parthiv's pads and races towards the boundary. Chahal didn't look happy with the wicketkeeper's effort.
4 runs came from the first over bowled by Colin de Grandhomme. MI - 60/1. De Kock's dismissal has put a brake on the flow of runs.
That was a reckless attempt by De Kock that cost him his wicket. And Kohli must be thanking him.
Kohli will be thanking de Kock for being so impetuous as to repeatedly try the reverse sweep when runs were coming so easily every other way. #RCB get unexpected breakthrough, which is how often the trend of a match, even the result, can change— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2019
Chahal has always troubled De Kock!
Quinton de Kock v Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 28, 2019
Innings - 4
Runs - 24
Dismissals - 3
Strike Rate - 126.3
The @RCBTweets leg spinner has now dismissed the @mipaltan keeper on 3 out of the 4 innings they've faced off in T20s. #IPL #RCBvMI
Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal clean bowls Quinton de Kock for 23. A premeditated attempt from the batsman for a reverse sweep and Chahal draws the first blood for RCB. The wrist-spinner has delivered for his team immediately after coming into the attack. #MI - 54/1 after 6.3 overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought into the attack by Kohli. Chahal has troubled De Kock.
Four! Rohit ends Saini's over with a boundary and #MI reach 52/0 after 6 overs. Sensational start for Mumbai Indians in the powerplay.
Dropped and four! Quinton de Kock gets a breather off Saini as Colin de Grandhomme drops a sitter at mid-wicket, it also raced towards the boundary. How costly is it going to prove for RCB? MI - 47/0 after 5.3 overs.
Navdeep Saini has been asked to bowl his third over straightaway by Kohli. The captain wants a wicket from the youngster.
Four!! Rohit Sharma bludgeons the short-pitched delivery from Siraj and the ball races towards the long-off boundary. There was hardly the fielder at mid-off could do to stop it.
Quinton de Kock steps out and clobbers Umesh over the long-on fence. WHAT A SHOT!
Some praise for young Navdeep!
Loving what we are seeing from Navdeep Saini....pace and seam position. Straight lines. Must invest in him. #RCBvMI #IPL #AakashVani— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 28, 2019
SIX!! Rohit Sharma pulls Saini for a maximum. Half-tracker delivery from the bowler and the Hitman dispatched it into the stands. Chinnaswamy crowd erupts into big cheer with that shot from Rohit's bat.
Four! Quinton de Kock gets a boundary off Umesh towards on side. Picks a single on the final ball. MI - 25/0 after 3 overs.
Four! Rohit ends Navdeep Saini's over with a boundary. Navdeep has already touched 150-mark in his first over itself. MI - 18/0 after 2 overs.
Four! Rohit Sharma gets an inside edge off Navdeep Saini but the ball raced towards the boundary. The third boundary for Rohit so far.
Mumbai Indians 9/0 after 1st over. Navdeep Saini bowls the second over for RCB.
Four! Rohit Sharma flicks Umesh towards deep square-leg for the second boundary of the over. It was bowled towards his pads and Rohit glanced it to perfection.
Four! Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a boundary towards fine leg boundary. Umesh missed the line and paid the price.
Umesh gets some swing on the very first ball he bowled to De Kock. The crowd is chanting RCB-RCB.
1st Inning: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock walking into the middle to open MI innings. Umesh Yadav to start with the new ball for RCB.
M Chinnaswamy is already at it's hysteric best. The presenters in the stadium are finding it hard to listen to their own voices. Their 12-Man are going to make the difference for RCB.
Good toss to win for Kohli, or will Rohit and band continue their good record at Chinnaswamy?
Kohli’s luck with the toss has Chinaswamy stadium buzzing. May be easier to chase than set a target, but it still puts onus on Kohli and ABD to strike top form soon. Ditto for Rohit. Didn’t have a great last season, hasn’t started well this year too— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2019
MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.
Rohit Sharma: We have come here and played some cricket. That is confidence that we will take. We have to be good at that particular day as well. We will try and assess the conditions. Try and set a good target. Whenever you play a game of cricket, you have to start leading from the front. You have to come out and play well. Need to set the platform for other guys. I will try and see if I can get the team off to a flier. Pressure is always there but you try and be there in the present and that is what I am trying to do.
RCB (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel(WK), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Virat Kohli: We are gonna have a bowl first. We played here against Australia and it got easier in the second half. We have not made any changes. For us, continuity is very important for us in this tournament.
Toss: RCB skipper Virat Kohli wins toss, invites MI skipper Rohit Sharma to bat first.
#RCB Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the @mipaltan #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/pMKIaVIyjw— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2019
Pitch Report: There is enough live grass on the wicket which suggests the ball will slide on. Occasionally, the ball might spin a little - Ian Bishop.
Head to Head: Kohli Vs Rohit.
On our Captain v Captain, today we have @imVkohli's @RCBTweets face @ImRo45's @mipaltan— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2019
Who will emerge victorious tonight? #VIVOIPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/DcjdulDdnC
Captain Kohli is ready for his first home game.
First game at the home ground and Skipper @imVkohli is all smiles ☺️☺️#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/XqnbcWXK5o— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here