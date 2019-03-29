Cricket

IPL 2019: Stuart Broad trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for his comments after being hit for three sixes by Yuvraj Singh

By
IPL 2019: Stuart Broad trolls Chahal
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Bengaluru, March 29: Stuart Broad has reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's comments that he felt like the England pacer when Mumbai Indians' batsman Yuvraj Singh clubbed him for three back-to-back sixes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash.

Veteran swashbuckler Yuvraj Singh smashed three sixes in one of his overs before the wrist-spinner came back strongly to get his wicket. Yuvraj struck Chahal for consecutive sixes in the 14th over of the match which Mumbai won by six runs on Thursday (March 28) night at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"When he (Yuvraj) hit three sixes, I felt like Stuart Broad," Chahal said referring to the six consecutive maximums in the 2007 T20 World Cup that Yuvraj had hit off Englishman Broad.

The BCCI uploaded the press conference video in which Chahal was talking about his performance during the match. Broad too commented on the video and took a subtle dig at the Indian spinner.

"Hope he feels like me in 10 years time with 437 Test wickets," commented Broad.

Yuvraj was caught by Mohammad Siraj in the deep after he had scored a quick-fire 23 off 12 balls.

"You know he is a legend batsman and I backed myself. I had to bowl a bit up, might be a chance to get him out because it is a smaller ground. So that time, I thought of bowling my best delivery and he got sixes. That you cannot help and hence I bowled a wider googly," he told reporters in post-match session.

On September 19, 2007, in a World T20 match in Durban, Yuvraj had scripted a carnage by walloping six sixes off Broad in an over during a 16-ball 58. Speaking about the wicket, Chahal said since it was good for batting, he varied his pace, especially for the big-hitting Kieron Pollard.

"The wicket was not turning. It was good for batting. So, the plan was to vary my pace, like bowling slower ones and sometimes sliders too," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

AUS 277/7 (50.0) vs PAK
    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 20:29 [IST]
