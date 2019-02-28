IPL 2019: Virat Kohli happy to see Jasprit Bumrah finally learnt the art of sledging

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, however, was surprised to see his own teammate Jasprit Bumrah trying to sledge him ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

In a promotional campaign in the build-up to the home-grown league, broadcaster Star Sports tweeted a video of Kohli in which he's surprised to see calm and composed Bumrah - who plays for Mumbai Indians - sledging him and vowing to get the wicket of the world's best batsman when the two sides face each other in the league.

Impressed with Bumrah's challenge, Kohli said he's happy to see that the youngster has finally learnt the art of sledging from him.

"Cheeku Bhaiya? Apne captain ko sledge karega (You will sledge your captain)?" Kohli says in the video. The 30-year-old then smiles and fills up his plate with salad, and says: "Chal, aakhir seekh hi gaya tu (Nice, you have finally learned the art of sledging)."

The RCB skipper, who is nicknamed 'Cheeku' (rabbit), while eating carrot warned the 25-year-old speedster to not expect any favours from him.

Earlier in the promotional ad Bumrah - who is ranked No. 1 in ODIs - said, "World ka best bowler? Nahi yaar. Abhi toh world ke best batsman ke dande udana baaki he. Aa raha hu Cheeku bhaiya aur iss baar, aap meri team mein bhi nahin rahenge, (World's best bowler? Not yet. I still have to dismiss the best batsman in the world. Cheeky bhaiya (Kohli), I am coming, and this time you are not even in my team)."

RCB will face defending Champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 opener on March 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will face Delhi Capitals in their opening game on March 24. RCB and MI will be up against each other on March 28 in Bengaluru.