IPL 2019: Warne joins Rajasthan Royals in new role, named brand ambassador

After playing a mentor's role for the Royals last season, Warne will be associated with the team in a new role from this year onwards.

Warne, who led Rajasthan Royals to its first and only IPL title in 2008, captained the Royals for four seasons until 2011, after which he retired from all forms of cricket.

"I'm very happy to be back with the Royals and I'm grateful to the team and the fans for their constant support. It was important for us to retain our established values but at the same time develop a new and modern identity. I am already in love with the new look of the team and hope the fans will love it too," Warne said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals also announced their decision to change their jersey colour from blue to pink this year.

"Jaipur is known as the pink city, Jodhpur is famous for pink sandstone and Udaipur produces pink marble. Pink, therefore, is best suited as the official colour of Rajasthan Royals, which will also help the fans identify and celebrate their team," the franchise said in a statement.

Rajasthan Royals lead owner Manoj Badale added: "This is an exciting change for us and comes as a response to the fantastic reaction from the fans to our training kit and Cancer Out jersey last year, as well as of course Jaipur being the Pink city."

(With inputs from PTI)