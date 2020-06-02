IPL 2020: 9 AM to 5 PM: Read the unbelievable training routines of MS Dhoni

A successful IPL 2020 would probably have seen Dhoni back in contention for a berth in the Indian team for the scheduled ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Suresh Raina, Dhoni's teammate at Chennai Super Kings, said the former Indian captain had worked hard for IPL 2020 and hopefully the tournament will take place so that everyone can see how well prepared Dhoni is.

"His preparations were different this time," Raina said about MS Dhoni's preparations for this year's IPL during CSK's camp on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"I have played with him over the years with the national side and IPL getting ready but it was different this time, so I just hope the matches can start quickly then everyone can see how well prepared he is and see what I saw myself LIVE in the two months of camp that we had. When someone works hard, then the prayers and blessings find their way to them."

"The first few days he took it lightly and just focused on going to the gym but he was playing the shots beautifully and his fitness level was great and he was not getting tired. We used to have a gym session from 9:00AM or 9:30AM, a pool session in the afternoon and we would leave by 5PM after coming at 9:00AM or 9:30AM," said Raina.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semifinal exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. Rohit Sharma too said the other day that even the Indian team members do not have any update on Dhoni's future plans.