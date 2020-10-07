IPL 2020: A good Suryakumar Yadav innings was coming, his shot selection was perfect today: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians' top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav (79 not out off 47 balls) top-scored to propel his team to 193/4 in 20 overs. The right-handed batsman's knock was studded with 11 boundaries and a couple of sixes.

The Mumbai cricketer was awarded player of the match for his imperious knock and received praise from captain Rohit Sharma as well.

"A good Surya innings was coming, I spoke to him before the game, and his shot selection was perfect today. We wanted him to bat till the end because he can innovate rather well," said Rohit.

Talking about his team's three-consecutive wins, Rohit lauded the way his teammates are performing and they are all coming together to get the job done.

"We strive to be out there and play well. We have a lot of quality and it's about getting the job done. They all have a lot of confidence. They're all talented and they can take the game away on their day and it's all falling into place. The conditions are helpful here for the quick bowlers. It was nipping around to start with and it's good to have bowlers who can exploit the conditions. We also worked a lot on our fielding, because it's one of the controllable in the game and we made it a point to do that well," he added further.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav said he was confident of a big knock was coming after he was finding ways to get dismissed in the last few matches but this time he was looking carry his bat through.

Talking during the post-match presentation, Yadav said: "I felt it (a big knock) was coming in this game because in the last few games I was finding ways to get out. This time I just wanted to bat till the end. Loving the added responsibility at the top of the order, and I've just been told to play my game and express myself and I did just that."

The Mumbaikar also claimed that the lockdown also helped him improve his game on the off-side and that he's really happy to see his team win.

"The lockdown helped me with my off-side game rather than just my leg-side pick-up shot. The team winning is really satisfying and at that situation, I had to bat till the end to get the team to a perfect total, and then the bowlers came and finished things off," he signed off.