IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar believes Harbhajan Singh's absence won't hurt Chennai Super Kings' spin attack much

The Turbanator was the second senior CSK cricketer to pull out of this edition citing personal reasons after Suresh Raina.

Speaking about the Chennai-based franchise's possible bowling combination in the absence of the veteran off-spinner, Agarkar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected said: "Well, we have seen when they went to the auction, they already had enough spin. You've seen in Chennai when they play, they rely so much on spin because of the conditions. Harbhajan Singh, obviously, that kind of experience, quality that you lose, it is going to be a loss, but I think CSK have a lot more cover in that department at least as far as spin is concerned. They have got Piyush Chawla as well that they have brought in. This year they have got (Imran) Tahir, (Mitchell) Santner, so they have got enough spin and they will be hoping that the conditions are in their favour what they get in Chennai, which is a little bit of turn, then those spinners come into play."

While talking about the pace department and how much skipper Dhoni relies on seamer Deepak Chahar, Agarkar added: "As far as Chahar is concerned, I know Dhoni depends on him a lot to start with the new ball or bowls him up front, but when you have not played cricket for as long as all these players have, plus he has had this extra quarantine because of turning positive, might have less preparation time. But hopefully, the fitness levels are there, it's about getting the skills right and getting some sort of bowling into your legs while they have some practice games, he's probably going to be ready."

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK will be looking to win their fourth IPL title and draw level with Mumbai Indians. Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the IPL will be held in the three cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.