IPL 2020: Ashwin says Mumbai Indians were clinical throughout the tournament and deserved to win

Bengaluru, Nov. 11: The Delhi Capitals’ will have to continue their search for the elusive Indian Premier League title after the Delhi team lost the IPL final to defending champions Mumbai Indians.
The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians notched up their fifth IPL crown after they outplayed the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals, defeating them by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.
Following their agonising loss, Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin said their opponents were 'clinical’ throughout the tournament and they deserved the win.
Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote, “It wasn’t our night!!! @DelhiCapitals. Well done @miplaltan, deserved winners and so clinical throughout the tournament @ImRo45 @ShreyasIyer15.”
Ashwin also hailed the BCCI’s efforts for successfully organising the T20 tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Last but definitely not the least, it was a terrific effort by the @IPL @BCCI to pull off a tournament like this during these tough times,” wrote Ashwin.
While Delhi failed to lay hands on their maiden title, Mumbai picked up their fifth IPL crown. The champions had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
