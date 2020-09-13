IPL 2020: At the ripe old age of 39! Dhoni-Watson smash it in the nets

Moreover, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings proved that age is indeed just a number when they won the Indian Premier League title for the third time in 2018. In the next edition they lost in the final to champions Mumbai Indians.

CSK has been called 'Dad’s Army’ on several occasions as the Chennai team is made of a lot of players in their mid-30s or late 30s.

But that has hardly hampered the team’s performance in the T20 extravaganza and with another season set to start in less than a week, the 'oldies’ of the team are smashing the ball in the nets.

At the ripe old age of 39 .... just two old guys doing what we love @ChennaiIPL 😊😊💕💕 pic.twitter.com/GM8AQlDgS6 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) September 13, 2020

The Chennai Super Kings are currently gearing up for the 13th edition of the IPL, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is set to get underway on September 19 and the final will be played on November 10th. CSK are set to play the opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19th in Abu Dhabi.

39-year-old Dhoni is set to return to cricketing action after being off the field for over a year. And after the former India skipper announced his retirement from international cricket last month, fans are eager to watch the world cup winning skipper behind the stumps once again.

Gearing up for the upcoming season, Shane Watson and skipper Dhoni, both 39-year-old, fired warning shots as they hit some smashing shots during the net sessions.

Watson, who has also retired from Australian cricket, took to social media to share a video of Dhoni and himself smacking the ball during the net sessions.

The former Australian all-rounder captioned the video, “At the ripe age of 39… just two old guys doing what we love.”

CSK have many players in their mid and late 30s, including skipper Dhoni, Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir amongst others. But as T20 cricket has shown, age plays no role, and the former champions will look to get their campaign off to a winning start on Saturday.