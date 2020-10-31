IPL 2020: Ben Stokes finds form at the right time for Rajasthan Royals

In Match 50 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 30) night, the left-hander smashed a brisk 26-ball 50 at the top of the order, to fashion his team's seven-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab.

Having returned figures of two for 32 with the ball, Stokes gave Rajasthan's reply the much-needed impetus it required at the early stages of the innings.

His half-century in Abu Dhabi followed on from an unbeaten 107 against Mumbai Indians last time out.

IPL 2020: Ben Stokes on success mantra - 'I am always trying to evolve'

Though he bats in the middle order for England as they have a packed top order, Stokes, who joined Royals camp midway through the IPL 2020, has been opening the innings for Royals.

The 29-year-old admitted in a recent interview with PTI news agency that he is enjoying the new role.

Stokes says he always wanted to open innings

"Yeah, I'm really enjoying this new role. I've had conversations with Macca (coach Andrew McDonald) really long ago now, the IPL usually happens earlier in the year, so we had discussions even before that. I'm really enjoying the new role," said the hero of England's 2019 ICC World Cup triumph.

Stokes made it clear that he always wanted to open the innings.

"It's something that I've sort of always wanted to slowly and gradually get into. In the England team, it's very tough with the amount of quality of batsmen we've got, like Jason Roy, Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales and all these guys who're all opening batsmen, so it's a very hard place to get into.

"So yeah, really enjoying the opportunity and responsibility I've been given here at the Royals," he added.

Despite Stokes' brilliant knock Royals are still not assured of a play-off berth.

They have one game remaining - against fellow play-off hopefuls Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (November 1) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium - and the fight to qualify could well come down to net run-rate.