IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni begins training, practices at JSCA stadium using bowling machine

The thirteenth edition of the domestic T20 tournament will be held in the UAE considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. The cash-rich league will begin on September 19 and the 53-day-long tournament will be held at the international stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The final of IPL 2020 is scheduled for November 10.

MS Dhoni - who has been on a sabbatical since Team India's defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand - will be returning on the cricket pitch during the IPL.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has resumed training in his home town (Ranchi) and hit the nets at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

A JSCA official informed The New Indian Express, on condition of anonymity: "He visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex last week. He practised at the indoor facility using a bowling machine. He did batting practice for two days over the weekend, but has not returned since."

The former India captain maintains a lot of secrecy given the hype that surrounds his every move. Hence, not much is known about the senior pro's schedule.

"I honestly don't know what are his plans or whether he will come back for training. We only know he has visited the facility for practice," said the official.

A video is doing the rounds on Instagram in which Dhoni could be seen entering his Ranchi based farmhouse on his bike. He could also be seen carrying a bag which might possess his cricket gears.