IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings is synonymous to MS Dhoni, says Faf du Plessis

"Definitely not," Dhoni had replied when asked if the match against Kings XI Punjab was his last game for the franchise in IPL.

Later, Du Plessis said when you talk about CSK and IPL, MS Dhoni comes to your mind and the former South African skipper said Dhoni's answer tells you how motivated he is to play the mega event next year.

"When you think CSK you think of MS Dhoni and also because IPL needs MS Dhoni to play, the fans love him so much so why not. He still feels motivated and to pitch up every day and come and do... being a big player comes with a lot of expectation and a lot of pressure," Du Plessis told teammate Lungi Ngidi during a chat for IPLT20.com.

'CSK is synonymous to MS Dhoni'@faf1307 & @NgidiLungi speak about the Definitely Not moment from @msdhoni & also look back at the season gone by for the men in yellow.



"That answer told you he is very much motivated to come back stronger next year. There have been a few rumours floating around I have seen of him possibly retiring. So that answer was possibly a hell no straightaway," he added.

CSK, who have finished in the top four and secured three titles, failed to qualify for the IPL 2020 play-offs and it was the first time since the league's inception they have finished the season outside the top four.