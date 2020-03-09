Cricket
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni plays it cool amidst all the fan banter

By
Mumbai, March 9: The upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is by far the most anticipated ever as can be seen in the incessant fan chatter. The fan banter which inspired the #KhelBolega campaign was launched by Star Sports in tandem with the BCCI recently.

With two World Cups and three IPL titles in his illustrious career, MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best captains in the history of the sport. But many have been wondering if "The Thala" can still lead from the front, especially since he has been out of action since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since Team India's defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final. The 38-year-old Ranchi cricketer has kept the fans guessing about his international career for he's showed no interest in returning to the national side.

In a new TVC launched by Star Sports & BCCI, the Chennai Super Kings captain took a subtle dig at his critics and shuts down his detractors with poise. The ad film takes place in an aircraft where a couple is laughing at a meme on Thala Dhoni, only to see him noticing them, completely undeterred from the next seat.

Dhoni calmly puts on his headphones, but not before cheekily commenting about the noise around him.

While Thala still commands the love and affection of the "Yellove Army", fans of other IPL teams have been doubting Dhoni, given his absence from the field, and his ageing CSK squad on social media.

Captain Cool's response will certainly boost CSK fans' hopes of a fourth VIVO IPL title. Till then, let the fan banter continue, as starting March 29th - the Game will do the talking - #KhelBolega.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich league starts March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on CSK at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 19:07 [IST]
