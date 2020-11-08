IPL 2020: For me, it is a sad ending to the IPL, but you guys shouldn't let IPL break you: Chris Gayle to KXIP teammates

Gayle - who played some match-winning knocks for KXIP - offered some solace to the dejected KXIP players after their dream to make it to the playoffs came crashing. The Anil Kumble-coached side finished sixth in the points table after losing to Chennai Super Kings in their final league game of the season. Had KXIP won that game, they had a slender chance of making it to the play-offs. KXIP had a roller-coaster of a season under the leadership of new skipper KL Rahul.

Having achieved just one victory from their first seven games, KXIP came back strongly to win five matches on the trot. It seemed that the KL Rahul & Co. will qualify for the playoffs after getting the momentum in their favour. But they lost their last two league games and missed the bus.

However, Gayle - who started playing for the franchise in the latter half of the tournament - cheered his teammates up before everyone left and encouraged them to come back strongly next season.

"For me, it is a sad ending to the IPL, but you guys shouldn't let IPL break you. Actually, it should make you, teach you about life. That's the nature of cricket anyway. Cricket teaches you about life, ups and downs, you know it's all in the game," Gayle was seen telling his teammates in the KXIP dressing room in a video posted by the franchise on its Twitter handle.

"Just a special thanks to each and everyone for the support," Gayle added.

Skipper Lokesh Rahul - who is the leading run-getter in the tournament so far and the biggest contender for the Orange Cap of the season - said he was proud of the team.

"Really proud of the way we played. Will come back stronger next year and we will see some happy faces again," said Rahul, who was appointed vice-captain of India's limited-overs teams recently.

"It has been a difficult year, tough year. That's how the game goes, that's how the IPL is. Let's take it on our chin and come back stronger next year," Rahul told his teammates.